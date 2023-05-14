BAFTA TV Awards 2023: full list of winners and best moments

One of the biggest nights in the showbusiness calendar is back, with the TV BAFTAs taking place on Sunday night.
The brightest stars of the small screen will flock to London's Royal Festival Hall to celebrate the very best in TV over the past year. Stay tuned for all the action from the ceremony, including the big winners and the best moments from the evening.
Who is hosting the TV BAFTAs 2023?
Comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan will be handling the hosting duties for this year's ceremony, taking over from Richard Ayoade's three-year stint as host.
Chatting about this year's ceremony, Rob and Romesh said they were hoping for no dramatic moments, such as the infamous Chris Rock/Will Smith slapping incident at the 2022 Oscars.
"To be honest, we're hoping for no drama. We're gonna be incredibly professional. It's gonna be slick, funny, to time," Romesh told Metro, with Rob adding: "If this event doesn't get any press, we've done a good job."
How to watch the TV BAFTAs 2023
The TV BAFTAs will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday evening and will kick off at 7pm. Viewers will be able to keep up with the winners as they are revealed via BAFTA's social media channels and on the official BAFTA website.
Who is nominated at the TV BAFTAs 2023?
This year's nominations list is led by BBC dramas The Responder and This is Going to Hurt, which each picked up six nominations across various categories, including Best Drama Series and Lead Actor.
Meanwhile, Cillian Murphy has finally been nominated for his performance in Peaky Blinders, and Daniel Radcliffe is up for his first BAFTA for his role in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.
Julia star Sarah Lancashire is going up against the likes of Imelda Staunton and Kate Winslet in the Leading actress category, while Daisy May Cooper has been nominated for Female Performance in a Comedy Programme for a third time for Am I Being Unreasonable?.
TV BAFTA 2023 nominees list:
Leading actress
Billie Piper, I Hate Suzie Too - Sky Atlantic
Imelda Staunton, The Crown - Netflix
Kate Winslet, I Am Ruth - Channel 4
Maxine Peake, Anne - ITV1
Sarah Lancashire, Julia - Sky Atlantic
Vicky McClure, Without Sin - ITVX
Leading actor
Ben Whishaw, This Is Going To Hurt - BBC One
Chaske Spencer, The English - BBC Two
Cillian Murphy, Peaky Blinders - BBC One
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses - Apple TV+
Martin Freeman, The Responder - BBC One
Taron Egerton, Black Bird - Apple TV+
Supporting actress
Adelayo Adedayo, The Responder - BBC One
Anne-Marie Duff, Bad Sisters - Apple TV+
Fiona Shaw, Andor - Disney+
Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy - Netflix
Lesley Manville, Sherwood - BBC One
Saffron Hocking, Top Boy - Netflix
Supporting actor
Adeel Akhtar, Sherwood - BBC One
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses - Apple TV+
Josh Finan, The Responder - BBC One
Salim Daw, The Crown - Netflix
Samuel Bottomley, Somewhere Boy - Channel 4
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus - Sky Atlantic
Drama series
Bad Sisters - Apple TV+
The Responder - BBC One
Sherwood - BBC One
Somewhere Boy - Channel 4
Single drama
I Am Ruth - Channel 4
The House - Netflix
Life and Death in the Warehouse - BBC Three
Mini-series
A Spy Among Friends - ITVX
Mood - BBC Three
The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe - ITV1
This Is Going To Hurt - BBC One
International
The Bear - Disney+
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - Netflix
Wednesday - Netflix
Oussekine - Disney+
Pachinko - Apple TV+
The White Lotus - Sky Atlantic
Male performance in a comedy programme
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - The Roku Channel
Jon Pointing, Big Boys - Channel 4
Joseph Gilgun, Brassic - Sky Max
Lenny Rush, Am I Being Unreasonable? - BBC One
Matt Berry, What We Do In The Shadows - Disney+
Stephen Merchant, The Outlaws - BBC One
Female performance in a comedy programme
Daisy May Cooper, Am I Being Unreasonable? - BBC One
Diane Morgan, Cunk On Earth - BBC Two
Lucy Beaumont, Meet The Richardsons - Dave
Natasia Demetriou, Ellie & Natasia - BBC Three
Siobhán Mcsweeney, Derry Girls - Channel 4
Taj Atwal, Hullraisers - Channel 4
Writer: Comedy
Jack Rooke, Big Boys - Channel 4
Lisa McGee, Derry Girls - Channel 4
Nancy Harris, The Dry - Britbox
Sharon Horgan/Barunka O'Shaughnessy/Helen Serafinowicz/Holly Walsh, Motherland - BBC One
Writer: Drama
Adam Kay, This Is Going to Hurt - BBC One
Alice Oseman, Heartstopper - Netflix
Pete Jackson, Somewhere Boy - Channel 4
Tony Schumacher, The Responder - BBC One
Entertainment performance
Big Zuu, Big Zuu's Big Eats - Dave
Claudia Winkleman, The Traitors - BBC One
Lee Mack, The 1% Club - ITV1
Mo Gilligan, The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan - Channel 4
Rosie Jones, Rosie Jones' Trip Hazard - Channel 4
Sue Perkins, Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal - Netflix
Entertainment programme
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway - ITV1
Later... With Jools Holland: Jools' 30th Birthday Bash - BBC Two
The Masked Singer - ITV1
Strictly Come Dancing - BBC One
Comedy entertainment programme
Friday Night Live - Channel 4
The Graham Norton Show - BBC One
Taskmaster - Channel 4
Would I Lie To You? - BBC One
Scripted comedy
Am I Being Unreasonable? - BBC One
Big Boys - Channel 4
Derry Girls - Channel 4
Ghosts - BBC One
Live event
Concert For Ukraine - ITV1
Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace - BBC One
The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II - BBC One
Features
Big Zuu's Big Eats - Dave
Joe Lycett vs Beckham: Got Your Back At Xmas - Channel 4
The Martin Lewis Money Show Live - ITV1
The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan - BBC Two
Daytime
The Chase - ITV1
The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit - BBC One
Scam Interceptors - BBC One
Current affairs
Afghanistan: No Country For Women (Exposure) - ITV1
Children of the Taliban - Channel 4
The Crossing (Exposure) - ITV1
Mariupol: The People's Story (Panorama) - BBC One
Single documentary
Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes - Sky Documentaries
Escape From Kabul Airport - BBC Two
Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story - BBC Two
The Real Mo Farah - BBC One
Soap and continuing drama
Casualty - BBC One
EastEnders - BBC One
Emmerdale - ITV1
Factual series
Jeremy Kyle Show: Death On Daytime - Channel 4
Libby, Are You Home Yet? - Sky Crime
Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi - Netflix
Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing - ITV1
Reality and constructed factual
Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams - BBC One
RuPaul's Drag Race UK - BBC Three
The Traitors - BBC One
We Are Black and British - BBC Two
Specialist factual
Aids: The Unheard Tapes - BBC Two
The Green Planet - BBC One
How To Survive a Dictator With Munya Chawawa - Channel 4
Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone - BBC iPlayer
News coverage
BBC News at Ten: Russia Invades Ukraine - BBC One
Channel 4 News: Live in Kyiv - Channel 4
Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview - ITV1
Sport
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games - BBC One
Uefa Women's Euro 2022 - BBC One
Wimbledon 2022 - BBC One
Short-form programme
Always, Asifa - Together TV
Biscuitland - All 4
How To Be a Person - E4
Kingpin Cribs - Channel 4
