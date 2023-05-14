BAFTA TV Awards 2023: full list of winners and best moments

The ceremony was held at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday 14 May

One of the biggest nights in the showbusiness calendar is back, with the TV BAFTAs taking place on Sunday night.

The brightest stars of the small screen will flock to London's Royal Festival Hall to celebrate the very best in TV over the past year. Stay tuned for all the action from the ceremony, including the big winners and the best moments from the evening.

Who is hosting the TV BAFTAs 2023?

Comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan will be handling the hosting duties for this year's ceremony, taking over from Richard Ayoade's three-year stint as host.

Chatting about this year's ceremony, Rob and Romesh said they were hoping for no dramatic moments, such as the infamous Chris Rock/Will Smith slapping incident at the 2022 Oscars.

© Matt Frost/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett are this year's hosts

"To be honest, we're hoping for no drama. We're gonna be incredibly professional. It's gonna be slick, funny, to time," Romesh told Metro, with Rob adding: "If this event doesn't get any press, we've done a good job."

How to watch the TV BAFTAs 2023

The TV BAFTAs will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday evening and will kick off at 7pm. Viewers will be able to keep up with the winners as they are revealed via BAFTA's social media channels and on the official BAFTA website.

Who is nominated at the TV BAFTAs 2023?

This year's nominations list is led by BBC dramas The Responder and This is Going to Hurt, which each picked up six nominations across various categories, including Best Drama Series and Lead Actor.

© Photo: BBC Cillian Murphy received his first BAFTA TV nomination

Meanwhile, Cillian Murphy has finally been nominated for his performance in Peaky Blinders, and Daniel Radcliffe is up for his first BAFTA for his role in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Julia star Sarah Lancashire is going up against the likes of Imelda Staunton and Kate Winslet in the Leading actress category, while Daisy May Cooper has been nominated for Female Performance in a Comedy Programme for a third time for Am I Being Unreasonable?.

TV BAFTA 2023 nominees list:

Leading actress

Billie Piper, I Hate Suzie Too - Sky Atlantic

Imelda Staunton, The Crown - Netflix

Kate Winslet, I Am Ruth - Channel 4

Imelda Staunton was nominated for The Crown

Maxine Peake, Anne - ITV1

Sarah Lancashire, Julia - Sky Atlantic

Vicky McClure, Without Sin - ITVX

Leading actor

Ben Whishaw, This Is Going To Hurt - BBC One

Chaske Spencer, The English - BBC Two

Cillian Murphy, Peaky Blinders - BBC One

Cillian Murphy was nominated for Peaky Blinders

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses - Apple TV+

Martin Freeman, The Responder - BBC One

Taron Egerton, Black Bird - Apple TV+

Supporting actress

Adelayo Adedayo, The Responder - BBC One

Anne-Marie Duff, Bad Sisters - Apple TV+

Fiona Shaw, Andor - Disney+

Anne-Marie Duff was nominated for Best Supporting Actress

Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy - Netflix

Lesley Manville, Sherwood - BBC One

Saffron Hocking, Top Boy - Netflix

Supporting actor

Adeel Akhtar, Sherwood - BBC One

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses - Apple TV+

Josh Finan, The Responder - BBC One

© Apple Jack Lowden was nominated for Best Supporting Actor

Salim Daw, The Crown - Netflix

Samuel Bottomley, Somewhere Boy - Channel 4

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus - Sky Atlantic

Drama series

Bad Sisters - Apple TV+

The Responder - BBC One

The Responder picked up six nominations

Sherwood - BBC One

Somewhere Boy - Channel 4

Single drama

I Am Ruth - Channel 4

The House - Netflix

Life and Death in the Warehouse - BBC Three

Mini-series

A Spy Among Friends - ITVX

Mood - BBC Three

This Is Going to Hurt received six nominations

The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe - ITV1

This Is Going To Hurt - BBC One

International

The Bear - Disney+

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - Netflix

Wednesday - Netflix

Wednesday was nominated in the International category

Oussekine - Disney+

Pachinko - Apple TV+

The White Lotus - Sky Atlantic

Male performance in a comedy programme

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - The Roku Channel

Jon Pointing, Big Boys - Channel 4

Joseph Gilgun, Brassic - Sky Max

© Photo: BBC Stephen Merchant was nominated for The Outlaws

Lenny Rush, Am I Being Unreasonable? - BBC One

Matt Berry, What We Do In The Shadows - Disney+

Stephen Merchant, The Outlaws - BBC One

Female performance in a comedy programme

Daisy May Cooper, Am I Being Unreasonable? - BBC One

Diane Morgan, Cunk On Earth - BBC Two

Lucy Beaumont, Meet The Richardsons - Dave

© Photo: BBC Daisy May Cooper was nominated for her third TV BAFTA

Natasia Demetriou, Ellie & Natasia - BBC Three

Siobhán Mcsweeney, Derry Girls - Channel 4

Taj Atwal, Hullraisers - Channel 4

Writer: Comedy

Jack Rooke, Big Boys - Channel 4

Lisa McGee, Derry Girls - Channel 4

Lisa McGee was nominated for her work on Derry Girls

Nancy Harris, The Dry - Britbox

Sharon Horgan/Barunka O'Shaughnessy/Helen Serafinowicz/Holly Walsh, Motherland - BBC One

Writer: Drama

Adam Kay, This Is Going to Hurt - BBC One

Alice Oseman, Heartstopper - Netflix

© Photo: BBC Adam Kay was nominated for This Is Going to Hurt

Pete Jackson, Somewhere Boy - Channel 4

Tony Schumacher, The Responder - BBC One

Entertainment performance

Big Zuu, Big Zuu's Big Eats - Dave

Claudia Winkleman, The Traitors - BBC One

Lee Mack, The 1% Club - ITV1

© Photo: BBC Claudia Winkleman was nominated for Entertainment Performance

Mo Gilligan, The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan - Channel 4

Rosie Jones, Rosie Jones' Trip Hazard - Channel 4

Sue Perkins, Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal - Netflix

Entertainment programme

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway - ITV1

Later... With Jools Holland: Jools' 30th Birthday Bash - BBC Two

The Masked Singer - ITV1

Strictly Come Dancing - BBC One

Comedy entertainment programme

Friday Night Live - Channel 4

The Graham Norton Show - BBC One

© Photo: PA Graham Norton was nominated for Comedy entertainment programme

Taskmaster - Channel 4

Would I Lie To You? - BBC One

Scripted comedy

Am I Being Unreasonable? - BBC One

Big Boys - Channel 4

Ghosts was nominated for Scripted Comedy

Derry Girls - Channel 4

Ghosts - BBC One

Live event

Concert For Ukraine - ITV1

Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace - BBC One

The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II - BBC One

Features

Big Zuu's Big Eats - Dave

Joe Lycett vs Beckham: Got Your Back At Xmas - Channel 4

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live - ITV1

The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan - BBC Two

Daytime

The Chase - ITV1

The Repair Shop's episode featuring King Charles was nominated

The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit - BBC One

Scam Interceptors - BBC One

Current affairs

Afghanistan: No Country For Women (Exposure) - ITV1

Children of the Taliban - Channel 4

The Crossing (Exposure) - ITV1

Mariupol: The People's Story (Panorama) - BBC One

Single documentary

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes - Sky Documentaries

Escape From Kabul Airport - BBC Two

© Photo: BBC Mo Farah's documentary was nominated this year

Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story - BBC Two

The Real Mo Farah - BBC One

Soap and continuing drama

Casualty - BBC One

EastEnders - BBC One

Emmerdale - ITV1

Factual series

Jeremy Kyle Show: Death On Daytime - Channel 4

Libby, Are You Home Yet? - Sky Crime

Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi - Netflix

Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing - ITV1

Reality and constructed factual

Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams - BBC One

RuPaul's Drag Race UK - BBC Three

The Traitors was nominated for Reality and constructed factual

The Traitors - BBC One

We Are Black and British - BBC Two

Specialist factual

Aids: The Unheard Tapes - BBC Two

The Green Planet - BBC One

How To Survive a Dictator With Munya Chawawa - Channel 4

Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone - BBC iPlayer

News coverage

BBC News at Ten: Russia Invades Ukraine - BBC One

Channel 4 News: Live in Kyiv - Channel 4

Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview - ITV1

Sport

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games - BBC One

Uefa Women's Euro 2022 - BBC One

Wimbledon 2022 - BBC One

Short-form programme

Always, Asifa - Together TV

Biscuitland - All 4

How To Be a Person - E4

Kingpin Cribs - Channel 4

