Outlander fans in tears after Sam Heughan shares new video ahead of season seven

Outlander fans were left feeling incredibly emotional after Sam Heughan shared a new video to promote the upcoming seventh season of the historical drama.

Posting on his Instagram over the weekend, the Jamie Fraser actor uploaded a slow-motion video of Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie running through the battlefield before embracing. The high level of emotion was clear from the clip – meaning fans are in for an intense season seven!

Fans took to the comments section to react and many were open about the "sadness" they felt. One person wrote: "I don't know if I'm ready yet. I have a bad feeling. It's going to be so sad. When I watch the trailer over and over again, I get goosebumps and think of the cliffhanger with that will probably leave us the first half of season seven."

A second echoed this feeling, commenting: "Even if I think my heart will break many times," before adding: "This season seems so intense and spectacular, can't wait!" A third, meanwhile, was preparing themselves for tears in the new episodes: "This is going to be an epic season. The trailer alone gives me goosebumps, I suppose we need a lot of tissues. I'm so ready for this."

Sam Heughan in season seven

A fourth addressed Sam directly, writing: "You're gonna make me cry aren't you Sam!!" as a fifth said: "Season seven trailer give me chills. Can't wait for June 17th for us in France. Thanks, Sam, for your great work and the emotion you give us."

The Scottish actor's post comes soon after the official full-length trailer dropped, which alarmed fans even more with its hint at a potential death.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in season seven

The trailer shows the Fraser family preparing for the American Revolution and features many battle scenes. A clip at the end of the two-minute video even shows Sam in character as Jamie covered in blood laying on the ground after getting injured in battle. Could this be Jamie's downfall? We hope not!

Caitiona Balfe as Claire Fraser in season seven

The seventh season of Outlander will arrive on 16th June on Lionsgate but, in an Outlander first, the series will be divided into two parts. The second half of episodes will air in 2024. Although fans are thrilled by season seven's imminent arrival, they were previously saddened to learn that the eighth season will be the show's last. But with filming for series eight not yet underway, the ending of Outlander is little while off.

Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser in Outlander

Richard Rankin and Sophie Skelton

© Starz Outlander will soon be back

