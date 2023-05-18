Who is Outlander star Caitríona Balfe's husband Tony McGill?

Caitríona Balfe will return as Claire Fraser in season seven of Outlander. Set to premiere on the 16th of June, the period drama reunites the actress with her on-screen husband, Jamie, played by Sam Heughan. But, in real life, Caitríona is actually married to Irish music star, Tony McGill, with whom she shares a son. Keep reading for all the details…

While Caitríona rarely talks about her husband, Tony has supported her at a number of red carpet events, including the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in 2020, and the Audi Henley Festival in 2019.

A celebrated music producer, Tony appears to keep a low profile on social media.

In 2018, while attending the Golden Globes, Caitríona confirmed to People that she had gotten engaged to Tony. "It happened over the break. I'm very happy," she said. The couple had been dating for at least two years.

© Getty Caitríona announced her engagement to music producer Tony in 2018

The Outlander star was also photographed wearing a jaw-dropping engagement ring that featured a round diamond flanked by two captivating sapphire stones, which were also round, set on a simple gold band.

Caitríona went on to marry Tony at St. Mary's Church in Bruton, Somerset in a top-secret ceremony held on 10 August 2019. When a fan quizzed the actress on why fans hadn't seen a picture of the big day, she replied: "Cause that was for me, my husband and my family. Sorry.... but thank you for the love xxx #AskCait."

© Getty Caitríona and Tony welcomed their son in 2021

On 18th August 2021, Caitríona later confirmed that she and Tony had welcomed a baby boy. She is yet to reveal his name but has spoken about her personal experience of motherhood. Asked about balancing the global release of Belfast and life with her newborn son in 2022, she told RTE: "Being a new mum, I'm realising that my life is no longer my own! But you know, I think that's something that, at this point in my life, I'm very ready for.

"I also feel really privileged to be working in a time where you get to do both film and TV and there's no snobbery either way. TV has been very good to me, and I've been lucky that, while I haven't done a lot of films, I've been able to do some special projects."

© Starz The Outlander star has also opened up about filming the period drama while pregnant with her son

Speaking to The Guardian, Caitríona also reflected on what it was like filming Outlander while pregnant. "There were times where I must have been four or five months pregnant and I'm running around shooting guns. And I'm like, 'What does this child think?' It must be like, 'Who the [expletive] is my mother? What am I being born into?'" she joked.

Naturally, Caitríona has introduced her son to her co-star Sam Heughan. After Caitríona confirmed that the pair had met, Sam was then asked about meeting the newborn: "He wasn't impressed with me, but he's beautiful," the actor quipped. Sam isn't the only Outlander cast member to have met Baby Balfe. Caitríona revealed that her on-screen daughter Sophie Skelton as well as Tobias Menzies, who starred in the first few seasons of the show, met him shortly after his birth.

Keep scrolling for new photos from season seven of Outlander

Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser in season seven

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe return as Jamie and Claire Fraser

Richard Rankin and Sophie Skelton in season seven

Season seven will explore the American Revolution

John Bell as Young Ian in Outlander

