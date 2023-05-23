Fans are saying the same thing about Suranne Jones' emotional new drama Maryland

Maryland is the brand-new drama which began on Monday evening on ITV1 featuring a stellar cast including the likes of Suranne Jones, Eve Best and Stockard Channing.

The three-part series, which is available to watch in full on ITVX now, tells the story of two sisters Becca and Roseline who arrive on the Isle of Man following the sudden death of their mother. Arriving at a place they've never been while struggling with their grief, the two sisters work hard to rebuild their relationship and get to the bottom of what really happened.

The first episode clearly went down well with viewers, as many took to social media to give their verdict and it seems they were in agreement that Suranne gave a brilliant performance.

One person wrote: "There's nothing I love more than watching an artist smash their art! Suranne Jones is one of the best honestly, she always blows my mind #Maryland." A second agreed, tweeting: "Love seeing Suranne in a more vulnerable type role! We all know she smashes the power-woman… it's a hell yes from me so far #Maryland."

MORE: Grantchester star reveals future of ITV drama ahead of season eight premiere

MORE: Good Morning Britain fans unimpressed after show 'skims over' Phillip Schofield's exit from This Morning

Eve and Suranne play sisters Becca and Rosaline

A third echoed this, but also praised the cast as a whole: "Really enjoyed #Maryland. Brilliantly captured performances from Suranne Jones and Eve Best. Loved the mystery of it all - layer upon layer."

A fourth added: "First episode of #Maryland watched... ok I'm hooked... what a fantastic cast and production. I'm intrigued and will probably binge the lot!! Excellent drama!" as a fifth commented: "Wow, Suranne is giving. Didn't help that I know how much this story means to her #Maryland."

© Eoin Holland Maryland on ITV

Suranne and Eve arrive on the Isle of Man to visit their father, Richard (George Costigan), after the body of their mother is suddenly discovered. The sisters, who are somewhat estranged, have no idea why their mother was there and what happened and seek to uncover the truth about the death.

As the synopsis explains, they arrive in a place they have never been before "and with no idea why their mother was there, the sisters begin to unravel the long-held secrets of a woman they thought they knew, whilst keeping their own secrets from each other.

© Eoin Holland Suranne Jones plays Becca in Maryland

"Confined on the island and forced to face the life-changing consequences of their mother's decisions, can Becca and Rosaline learn to love and respect one another all over again?"

Suranne, who not only stars in the show but helped create it, recently opened up about how the story relates to her own experience of grief after losing both of her parents.

Rosaline and Becca in Maryland

In an interview with The Sun, she explained: "It's no secret that I've lost both of my parents, so obviously I know grief and that was a huge part of our conversations and what that does to someone.

"It's either going to come or people have experienced it, and this show doesn't deal with it quickly, it deals with it over three episodes, the stages of grief. There's humour in it and it's not an easy, straightforward ride. You don't get a blueprint of how you're going to feel."

© Bernard Walsh Suranne Jones as Becca

Maryland is a three-part drama on ITV

Stockard Channing as Cathy in Maryland

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.