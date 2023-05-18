Grantchester star reveals future of ITV drama ahead of season eight premiere

Grantchester star Kacey Ainsworth has opened up about the future of the ITV detective drama.

The actress, who plays Cathy Keating on the show, appeared on Loose Women on Wednesday and hinted that fans can expect plenty more episodes in the future.

When asked by panellist Jane Moore if she'll be "going back" to the show after the release of season eight, Kacey winked at the camera as she revealed: "Well, I don't think we can say but I'm sure there will be lots more Grantchester to watch."

© Colin Hutton Kacey Ainsworth plays Cathy Keating on the show

The EastEnders star also gave an update on the upcoming series, she said: "We're on our eighth series. It comes out in America first because they really love it out there.

"So it's going out on Masterpiece PBS in July and then it will come onto ITV later. Then we'll see if there's any more," she said, raising her eyebrows.

While the new series arrives in America on 9 July, UK fans will have to wait a little longer to catch up with Revered Will Davenport and DI Geordie Keating.

Fans can expect to see "lots more Grantchester", according to Kacey Ainsworth

Tom Brittney, who plays Will, told fans in the UK that the upcoming episodes are "worth the wait" in a recent Instagram post.

What to expect from season eight

While ITV has yet to announce an official release date for the upcoming season, it should arrive sometime this year.

The new series will pick up from the events of season seven, which ended with the joyous occasion of Will's wedding to Cathy's widowed niece, Bonnie Evans [Charlotte Ritchie].

© Colin Hutton Tom Brittney and Robson Green star as Rev. Will Davenport and DI Geordie Keating

However, it looks like Will's marital bliss will be short-lived as his world is "rocked by a terrible accident".

The synopsis continues: "He's always preached the word of a compassionate God – but how can he now, when his despair leads him on a dangerous downward spiral?

"Geordie has found a new contentment in his relationship with Cathy, but when they are both confronted with shocking announcements at work their happiness is threatened. As Mrs C, Leonard, Jack and Daniel rally around, both Will and Geordie find themselves in unfamiliar, emotional waters and murder is always around the corner."

The UK season eight release date has yet to be announced

The new series promises to be an "explosive" one, tackling themes such as "faith, forgiveness, and redemption", which "tests Will and Geordie to the limit".

Grantchester season 8 cast

Fans can look forward to seeing new faces, with the likes of Top Boy's Shaun Dingwall, Doc Martin star Jeff Rawle and Gold Digger's Jemima Rooper taking on guest roles.

© Courtesy of MASTERPIECE and Kudos Al Weaver will reprise his role as Leonard Finch

Meanwhile, series regulars Al Weaver [Leonard Finch], Tessa Peake-Jones [Mrs C], Kacey Ainsworth [Cathy Keating], Nick Brimble [Jack Chapman] and Oliver Dimsdale [Daniel Marlowe] will reprise their roles, while Charlotte Ritchie is set to return as Bonnie.

Speaking about the new episodes, Robson said: "It's so good to be back on Grantchester. A series that just gets better with age.

© Photo: ITV Charlotte Ritchie will return as Bonnie

"Everyone involved is at the top of their game and this incredibly charming, likeable, dark and edgy show is an absolute privilege to be part of."

© Photo: ITV Bonnie and Will tied the knot in season seven

© Photo: Rex Will is "rocked by a terrible accident" in season eight

