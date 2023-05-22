Good Morning Britain fans were left unimpressed on Monday morning when Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley "skimmed over" the news that Phillip Schofield has stepped down from his role on This Morning.

During the episode, hosted by regular broadcaster Susanna and guest co-host Richard, the presenters mentioned that Phillip announced his departure over the weekend and that Holly Willoughby would continue to present the ITV morning programme.

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes discusses Phillip and Holly fall out rumours

Susanna and Richard then clarified that Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary will front the show on Monday while Holly begins her two-week break. But viewers watching at home were unimpressed that the current affairs and entertainment news segment did not give more detail to the story.

"Soooo we're really going to just not say anything then? I am not shocked maybe the BBC will #GMB," wrote one viewer on Twitter. A second said: "Why aren't GMB talking about the biggest story to hit ITV in years? Strange! #gmb."

MORE: Kate Garraway's gesture of kindness for Holly Willoughby amid This Morning drama revealed

MORE: Eamonn Holmes gives fresh detail on Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield drama

© Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Susanna Reid hosts GMB

A third echoed this, commenting: "Proper skimmed over the Schofield story then, didn't they," as a fourth penned: ""C'mon @GMB Time to Address the Elephant in the Room...#ITVFamily." A fifth, meanwhile, wrote: "So #GMB is going to spend hours over a speeding ticket when all newspaper front pages are about Phil."

The news of Phillip's exit from the show was confirmed on Saturday afternoon in a statement shared by the former host and ITV. "I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story," the 61-year-old explained.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Phillip Schofield has left This Morning

"Throughout my career in TV - including the very difficult last few days - I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can't go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love."

He concluded: "So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I'd like to thank everyone who has supported me - especially This Morning's amazing viewers - and I'll see you all for the Soap Awards next month."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning sofa

Holly also shared a statement on her Instagram Stories thanking Phillip for all he had contributed to the show over the 13 years they had worked together.

"Hi everyone… It's been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take the opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour," she wrote, adding: "The sofa won't feel the same without him."

© REX It's not yet been confirmed if they'll continue to host Dancing On Ice

© REX Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby hosted together for 13 years

Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond will host This Morning on Monday

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.