The Gilded Age star Harry Richardson shares rare footage from the set

Harry Richardson has given fans a peak behind the curtain. The actor – who is set to reprise his role as Larry Russell in season three of The Gilded Age – has posted a selection of footage and photos from the set.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Harry, 31, shared a video of his co-stars Louisa Jacobson, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Kelli O'Hara and David Furr dancing in between takes. They appeared to be dressed in their costumes from season two.

Fans were also treated to photos of Harry shooting scenes, as well as Louisa, David and Ben Ahlers walking out of the iconic Brook House set.

Among the comments, fans penned their delight. "Love this so much!" wrote one. "Obsessed with these actors and those dresses!!" added a second. Meanwhile, a third wrote: "Can't wait for Season 3."

The Gilded Age is set to return with a third season in 2025

Harry and his co-stars are busier than ever, with production underway on the third instalment. The cast has been back on set since July.

Currently, details surrounding the series are being kept under wraps, although a brief first look was unveiled on the show's Instagram account. HBO has also confirmed that The Gilded Age will return in 2025, although an official release date is yet to be announced.

In the meantime, the network has revealed some new additions to the cast. Among them, Phylicia Rashad, Jordan Donica, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Victoria Clark have all signed on.

The Gilded Age reveals first look at season three

Phylicia Rashad, known for Empire, will portray Mrs. Elizabeth Kirkland – "a woman from a prominent family in Newport with ties dating back to the American Revolution who has high standards and an occasionally sharp tongue."

Jordan Donica, who previously starred in Blue Bloods will play Elizabeth's son, Dr. William Kirkland, and Mr Robot's Brian Stokes Mitchell is taking on the role of her husband, pastor Frederick Kirkland. As for Victoria Clark, the Almost Family actress is billed as Joan Carlton, a woman from "the old money side of New York high society."

Presumed Innocent's Bill Camp, Only Murders in the Building's Andrea Martin, and Nurse Jackie's Merritt Wever have all been added in undisclosed roles. Leslie Uggams (Deadpool), LisaGay Hamilton (The Dropout), Paul Alexander Nolan (Hudson & Rex) and Hattie Morahan (Fool Me Once) will also feature.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, producer Salli Richardson-Whitfield has teased what's in store. "We'll see more differences in the dynamics of the relationship between Agnes and Ada," she said at the Bafta TV Tea Party, adding that in season three we're also "going to get a little deeper into the Black elite storyline, which seems to be a storyline that we all love".