The real reason Kim Cattrall did not appear in Sex and the City spin-off And Just Like That

Sex and the City fans were equal parts shocked and overjoyed to hear that Samantha Jones is allegedly making a comeback. According to Variety, Kim Cattrall will be reprising her iconic role for the second season of the Max (formerly HBO) spin-off show, And Just Like That. However, fans might be disappointed to hear that her comeback will be just a flash in the pan.

The publication reports that Kim, whose character has moved to London in the show, will only appear in the drama via a telephone call with Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw. Kim filmed her dialogue in March but had no contact with the main cast or the drama's showrunner, Michael Patrick King, during production.

WATCH: And Just Like That season two's official trailer

Reports of a fallout between Kim and Sarah have circulated for several years now and when And Just Like That was announced, the removal of Samantha Jones caused upset among die-hard Sex and the City fans.

So why did Kim Cattrall not return for And Just Like That season one? And what has prompted her shock return? Here's everything we know…

Why did Kim Cattrall not appear in And Just Like That season one?

After six seasons and two movies, Kim Cattrall announced in 2016 that she was "done" playing Samantha Jones. The star shared the news amid reports of a third film, stating that the proposed script didn't make sense to her and that her character was not progressing enough. She later clarified this to Variety, stating: "I would have preferred for all of us to have some kind of event to warrant a third film. That didn't happen."

MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker takes to social media amid Kim Cattrall's Sex and the City return

MORE: Kim Cattrall shares incredibly rare family video that gets fans talking

Kim Cattrall played the iconic Samantha Jones

When it came to the spin-off, And Just Like That, Kim revealed that she wasn't asked to participate. Kim's decision to walk away from the character and her public fallout with Sarah Jessica Parker was clearly a factor in the creator's decision to not bring her back, with Sarah and showrunner Michael stating they "couldn't fathom" a scenario in which Kim would play Samantha again.

Instead, season one focused on bringing Carrie, Charlotte (Kristen Davis), and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) back to life and enlisted a troupe of new characters to the SATC universe.

Why has Kim Cattrall decided to make her comeback as Samantha Jones?

When season two of And Just Like That was confirmed in 2022, fans were used to the idea of the main trio without Samantha. However, it's now been reported that Kim will reprise her role albeit briefly.

Kim Cattrall will reprise Samantha for And Just Like That

Although the specific reason for Kim's change of heart is not known, Variety reports that when production was underway in New York late last year, Kim was approached by the chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content Casey Bloys, about a possible reprisal, to which Kim said yes.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall had a very public fallout

When will season two of And Just Like That be on TV?

And Just Like That season two will land on Max (formerly HBO Max) on June 22, however, since Kim's scene airs towards the end of the season's run, fans likely won't see her on screen until August.

Kim Cattrall previously said she was "done" playing Samantha

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.