The Rookie's Nathan Fillion's unexpected new appearance has fans doing a double-take

Nathan Fillion is enjoying a well-deserved break following the season five finale of The Rookie. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the actor – who's known and loved for his sense of humor – had fans in hysterics with his latest appearance. Posting a selfie of himself mending his broken shoe, Nathan captioned it: "I wish Daniel Day-Lewis could see me now. #danieldaylewis #cobblersgottacobble."

© Instagram Nathan showed off his sewing skills on Instagram

Sparking a reaction from his 1.3million followers, many were quick to comment on the hilarious post. "Master of ALL trades! #CobbleOnCaptain," wrote one. "You always brighten up my day @nathanfillion," added another. Meanwhile, a third responded: "Is there no end to your talents??"

Several fans were also asking about the actor's location in the comments, as Nathan was surrounded by a bright blue sky and plenty of plush greenery. Earlier in the week, while announcing his return to Destiny 2 in a video, seagulls could be heard flying around in the background. Looks like Nathan's enjoying a coastal retreat!

Currently, the actor is on hiatus after a busy year, which includes his role as John Nolan in The Rookie's fifth season, as well as Master Karja in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Filming for season six of The Rookie will likely commence later this year, although an official release date for the show is yet to be confirmed by ABC.

Back in March, Nathan enjoyed another mini-break when he headed to Thailand for his 52nd birthday celebrations. Sharing a photo of himself on the beach, Nathan wrote: "I discovered a way to make my birthday last longer. I crossed the international dateline and celebrated my birthday today in Thailand, and tomorrow I'll receive well wishes from everyone who is still in yesterday. I beat the system."

© Instagram In March, the actor celebrated his 52nd birthday in Thailand

Nathan's co-star Jenna Dewan – aka Bailey Nune in The Rookie – was among the first to reply, writing, "Happy birthday to the best of the best!! Enjoy Thailand!" The Rookie's Eric Winter also responded, commenting: "Happy Birthday amigo," with champagne emojis.

While details about The Rookie's sixth season are currently being kept under wraps, the season five finale has already given fans an idea of what to expect. Naturally, there are plenty of questions that still need answering, including the fate of Aaron Thorsen (played by Tru Valentino).

© Getty Fans are patiently waiting for season six of The Rookie

After being shot by masked assailants, the character was rushed to hospital where he continued to fight for his life. Considering that season five ended with Aaron in a coma, the sixth season is set to reveal whether he lives or dies.

It looks like season six will also introduce a brand-new villain. At the end of season five, the Mid-Wilshire Division established that Luke Moran had recruited the mercenaries to attack them, but the question of why remained unclear. The episode then panned to a pair of Escalades traveling on the highway.

Inside was an unnamed character, played by Kristian Bruun, who – as it turns out – had masterminded the whole thing. Dressed in a sharp suit, the mystery man gloated about paying for the attack as a distraction. "And by the time they realize the damage we've done," he said, "we'll be long gone." We can't wait to see what happens next!

