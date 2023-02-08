Love Island fans are convinced Claudia Fogarty has previous connection to fellow Islander Find out all about new bombshell Claudia Fogarty below

Love Island had a big surprise for the boys during Tuesday night's heart rate challenge when the brand new bombshell, Claudia Fogarty, walked in. But it seems fans are convinced that one boy already had a close connection to her.

Claudia's entrance had the boys looking more than surprised but overall pretty pleased to have someone new join the villa. But Tom Clare looked arguably more shocked than the others. Taking to Twitter, plenty of viewers shared their theories.

WATCH: Love Island's Shaq Muhammad opens up about his career before the show

Loading the player...

One person wrote: "Tom's 'Oh [expletive]' is giving 'this bombshell is one of his exes' and I'm here for the drama #loveisland." The second said: "Looking forward to seeing Tom's reaction now his ex is in the villa." A third also asked: "Is the new girl Tom's ex?! Because that was a genuine look of terror on his face."

We don't yet know if the pair do indeed have history – it could be possible that Tom was simply taken aback by the surprise! Either way, we'll be sure to find out in Wednesday's episode.

MORE: Love Island star Tanyel Revan's transformation: before and after photos

MORE: Who is Love Island star Will Young? Meet the TikTok-famous farmer

Claudia made her entrance during the heart rate challenge

Viewers may recognise Claudia due to her famous connections. The islander's dad is I'm a Celebrity winner and motorcycle racer Karl Fogarty, and it seems he was all for his daughter heading to South Africa to take part in the show.

The 28-year-old told ITV: "He was really for it. My dad said he was really proud and to take the opportunity to find someone that's not a [expletive] that's exactly what he said to me."

Meanwhile, prior to Claudia entering the villa, Ron and Lana made amends and reconnected as a couple, but not before a rather awkward chat with Casey.

Lana, who surprised everyone when she picked Casey over Ron in the previous recoupling, told Casey that she no longer saw a connection with him, but that she "is a great a wing woman." It's safe to say, Casey didn't receive that well.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.