Kim Cattrall shares incredibly rare family video that gets fans talking The former Sex and the City star has a legion of fans around the world

Kim Cattrall had a reason to celebrate on Sunday as she marked Mother's Day in the UK.

The former Sex and the City star took to Instagram to pay a heartfelt tribute to her mom Gladys.

The Samantha Jones actress posted footage of her mother singing while sitting in an armchair, and revealed in the caption that she couldn't remember what the song was, so would appreciate if anyone knew.

Kim Cattrall talks turning down Sex and the City role

"Happy UK Mother’s Day! Our Mum serenading us. Does anyone recognize the jingle Mum is singing? She couldn’t remember. Your help appreciated. Give your Mum a big hug!" she wrote.

Fans were quick to help Kim out, with many agreeing that it was Oh! Mr Porter.

One wrote: "Oh! Mr Porter is an old British music hall song about a girl who has got on the wrong train. It was famously part of the repertoires of the artistes' YouTube 'oh! Mr Porter' there are old school videos of the performers singing it," while another commented: "Aww brilliant, that takes me back to when my mom used to sing that to me."

Kim Cattrall shared a heartwarming tribute to her mom

A third added: "Oh! Mr Porter - a Brit Music Hall tune! There's a 1966 version of it too, they switched the lyrics to Liverpool, so maybe she recalls that too! Gorgeous voice."

Kim recently celebrated her mom's 93rd birthday, and shared a series of pictures of them together on social media to mark the special occasion.

"Happy 93rd Birthday Mum! You’ve seen it all and we’re lucky to still have you with us," she wrote.

The actress has a legion of fans around the world

Kim is incredibly popular and while fans were sad that she wasn't returning to the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, she is making waves on the TV having joined the cast of How I Met Your Father, which premiered at the beginning of the year.

The 65-year-old plays the older version of Hilary Duff's character Sophie, who is telling her son the story of how she met his father, much like the late actor Bob Saget did in the original series.

