Sex and the City filming appears to confirm Samantha Jones’ fate 

Sex and the City’s series reboot is currently filming in New York City, and a recent clip filmed from a passerby appears to confirm Samantha Jones’ fate, after the actress who plays her, Kim Cattrall, declined to return for the third instalment. Warning, potential spoilers ahead!

The clip, shared to TikTok, showed a group of people dressed in all black, fuelling rumours that Samantha has died, and the other trio are attending her funeral. The TikTok user who shared the video can be heard saying: “I was walking down the street in New York City and saw a huge crowd and realised they were filming for Sex And The City. But everyone was wearing all black. Is it for Samantha's funeral?”

Fans were quick to comment on the video, with many revealing that they think it is actually Mr Big’s funeral. One person wrote: “Mr Big was supposed to die of a heart attack in the third movie, which never happened. They might have gone in a different direction for the new show.”

Kim announced that she wouldn't be returning to the franchise

Another person suggested that it could be Miranda’s husband, Steve, writing: “Maybe they kill off Miranda's husband since he's on another show already?” Uh oh!

The scriptwriters behind Sex and the City indeed previously revealed that Mr Big was meant to die in the film franchise, before the third film was pulled.

How will they write Samantha out of the show?

The Origins podcast James Andrew Miller spoke to the cast about Big’s planned death, saying: “People close to Kim believe that the script didn’t have a lot to offer the character of Samantha. They point to the fact that it calls for Mr. Big to die of a heart attack in the shower, relatively early on in the film, making the remainder of the movie more about how Carrie recovers from Big’s death than about the relationship between the four women.”

