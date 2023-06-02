The Daily Lowdown: Liam Gallagher takes a brutal swipe at brother Noel

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Liam Gallagher's latest swipe at brother Noel Gallagher.

Not only that, but Sam Smith has released a haunting cover song and Lizzo is threatening to quit music. Listen to today's episode below...

Liam Gallagher is doing himself no favours when it comes to trying to heal his rift with his brother Noel. The former Oasis frontman took a swipe at Noel's rendition of Joy Division's Love Will Tear Us Apart, which he performed as part of the BBC Radio 2 Piano Room series alongside the BBC Concert Orchestra on Thursday. Taking to Twitter later that evening, Liam apologised on behalf of his family for Noel's "poor" and "blasphemous version" of the classic song.

Sam Smith has released a cover of Christina Aguilera's hit song, Beautiful, to mark the start of Pride Month. The singer shared in a statement how the 2002 smash inspired them to be themselves, calling it a "true acceptance anthem". Sam also said they were "honoured" to be able to offer up their stripped-back rendition. In other Pride news, it has been confirmed that Adam Lambert will headline Pride In London 2023 on Saturday, July 1.

© Instagram Sam Smith has covered Christina Aguilera's 'Beautiful'

Sir Rod Stewart has called off the sale of his music catalogue following two-year negotiations with Hipgnosis Songs Fund. The Maggie May singer released a statement in which he said that after much "due diligence", he no longer felt that the company – which has already bought the rights to music by Bruce Springsteen and Justin Bieber – was the right place to manage his "song catalogue, career or legacy."

Lizzo has admitted that she is close to "quitting" the music industry to spend her days on a farm with her man after she was bullied about her weight once again by online body shamers. The Good As Hell hitmaker was responding on Twitter to a comment made about her size during her Tina Turner tribute last week. Lizzo admitted the constant negative dialogue about her appearance is making her "hate the world" and she is tired of constantly explaining herself. She has since made her Twitter account private.

© Jim Dyson Lizzo is fed-up with body shamers

And Phillip Schofield has given his first interview since he admitted to having an affair with a younger male colleague at This Morning. Phillip said that he is "utterly, utterly broken," and admitted that if it hadn't been for his girls, he "wouldn't be here". The bombshell revelation of his affair came after he quit This Morning and he has since left ITV altogether. Phillip has also been dropped by his longtime talent agency, been replaced as host of the British Soap Awards, and is no longer an ambassador for The Prince's Trust.

