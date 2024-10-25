13 movies in 2024 that already have major Best Picture Oscar buzz

Have you ever watched every single movie that’s up for a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars? With so many incredible films to choose from, it’s hard to know where to begin – but if you want a head start on this year’s movies that look set to land nominations for the coveted accolade, we’ve got you covered…

© Warner Bros Dune: Part Two Receiving critical acclaim for its story, cinematography, and performances, Dune: Part Two is an absolute shoo-in for a Best Picture nod. Starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, the story follows Paul Atreides, prophesied to be a messiah figure, as he seeks revenge for crimes committed against his family.

© Aidan Monaghan Gladiator II Though it hasn’t been released yet, Gladiator II has already received rave early reviews, and it seems likely the sequel will follow in its predecessor's footsteps with an Oscar nomination. Fans have praised performances from Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, and Denzel Washington, so keep an eye on the Best Actor and Supporting Actor lists too.

Emilia Perez The darling of the Cannes Film Festival, Emilia Perez is a strong contender for Best Picture. Starring Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez, the musical follows a lawyer who helps a cartel boss return to fulfil their dream of transitioning into a woman.

Blitz Steve McQueen’s glorious film about the London Blitz in WWII is sure to be nominated – and for good reason. Featuring a stunning performance from regular Oscar contender Saoirse Ronan, the story follows a mother separated from her son as they both face terrifying peril to reunite amidst London’s darkest hour.

© Instagram The Substance Starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley, this grotesque yet fascinating film has captivated critics. The story follows a 50-year-old woman who, worried about fading into irrelevance, takes a medication that grants her a new lease on life as a young, beautiful woman, with one rule: to share the light equally.

© ANGELA WEISS The Apprentice Sebastian Stan didn’t transform himself into Donald Trump for nothing. This biopic, also starring Succession's Jeremy Strong, has all the markings of an Oscar contender. The story explores the former President’s career as a real estate mogul in the 1970s.

© Brendon Thorne,Getty Challengers Luca Guadagnino’s sizzling tennis drama Challengers has won the audience’s admiration, so it wouldn’t be surprising if it’s among the year’s best films. Starring Josh O’Connor, Mike Faist, and Zendaya, it follows two former friends who battle it out on the tennis court – and in their private lives.

Conclave Starring Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci, the story follows the Catholic Church’s most powerful leaders as they gather to select a new Pope. The synopsis reads: “Cardinal Lawrence is tasked with running this covert process after the beloved Pope’s sudden death. Once the leaders are locked together in the Vatican halls, Lawrence uncovers a trail of secrets left in the dead Pope’s wake, secrets which could shake the foundations of the Church.”

