The Gallows Pole: fans saying same thing about new BBC drama

The Gallows Pole aired on BBC Two on Wednesday night, and fans have taken to social media to discuss the episode.

Discussing the show, which follows the formation of the Cragg Vale Coiners in the 18th century, one person wrote: "Loved #TheGallowsPole. Very affectionate portrayal of the working class north from Shane Meadows as usual. For the little sausages complaining about the 'historically inaccurate' swearing, the first attestation of the word [expletive] was in 1475. Go watch Downton if you don’t like it."

Another person added: "#TheGallowsPole we rather liked it, though the language structure was a bit modern and the accents of some were a bit North Notts rather than Calderdale. Loved the soundtrack, and if anyone was offended by the swearing, go to a pub with a local Derby showing. Or turn over."

"How brilliant is #TheGallowsPole," a third person wrote. "Loved how gritty and real it is, felt like I was there in the moment. Also love the folk horror vibe and the music was top notch. Great to hear proper Northern accents. Great bit of TV."

The show was adapted and directed by This is England's creator Shane Meadows, and fans were loving the realistic portrayal of the characters and Northern England. However, some people weren't as sure, with one writing: "45 mins into #TheGallowsPole and yes, it's beyond awful. The Guardian called it a 'must-see' so I really should've known. Just the usual 'gritty' one-dimensional portrayal of the working class, so beloved of champagne socialists yearning for some 'authenticity'. Like zoo visitors." What did you think?

What is The Gallows Pole about?

Set in 18th century Yorkshire, the story follows David Hartley, who assembles a gang of weavers and land-workers to embark upon a criminal enterprise that will threaten the economy. Discussing the show, Shane said: "I really wanted to delve into the history of this story and the circumstances that lead to an entire West Yorkshire community risking their lives to put food in their children’s bellies.

"It was during the workshopping process with the actors I realised there was also a story to tell leading up to Ben’s incredible book.

"A prequel that not only allowed us to understand ‘why’ the Cragg Vale Coiners did what they did, but maybe fall in love with them a smidge while they did it. It may have turned into one of the biggest crimes in British history, but it was pulled off by a bunch of destitute farmers and weavers doing what they had to to survive, and I think people will resonate with that."

