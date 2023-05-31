Salma Hayek unrecognizable playing herself in trippy Black Mirror season 6 trailer

Black Mirror is finally returning to Netflix for season six, and sees Salma Hayek take centre stage while playing herself - and she has a whole new look!

In the new trailer which was released on Wednesday, Salma stars in the episode 'Joan is Awful' as the Hollywood superstar that she is - but of course, there is a Black Mirror style twist! The synopsis for the episode reads: “An average woman [played by Schitt’s Creek actress Annie Murphy] is stunned to discover a global streaming platform has launched a prestige TV drama adaptation of her life -- in which she is portrayed by Hollywood A-lister Salma Hayek.”

WATCH: Salma Hayek stars in Black Mirror season 6

The episode, which also stars Ben Barnes, Rob Delaney, Michael Cera and Rob Delaney sees Annie and Salma rock identical hair looks, with notable bleached blonde bangs. In the episode, Annie’s character is bewildered by how the streaming platform has co-opted her life, as she frantically realizes that the world has an insight into every poor decision that she has made. Sounds amazing, right?!

© Netflix Salma Hayek in Black Mirror season six

Black Mirror is an anthology series which usually includes dystopic, disturbing or downright creepy subject matter, so what else does the upcoming series entail? The show’s synopsis teased: “Expect the unexpected. The long-awaited return of Charlie Brooker’s dark, satirical anthology series which reinvents itself with each new episode. The sixth season of Black Mirror is the most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected yet.”

© Netflix Annie Murphy as the person behind Salma's character

In episode two, Loch Henry, a young couple travel to a sleepy Scottish town to start work on a nature documentary - but find themselves drawn to a juicy local story involving shocking events of the past, while Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul stars in Beyond the Sea, which is set in an alternative 1969 and follows two men on a perilous high-tech mission as they wrestle with the consequences of an unimaginable tragedy.

© Netflix Aaron Paul in Black Mirror season six

The final two episodes follow a troubled star who is harrassed by paparazzi while dealing with the consequences of a hit-and-run incident, while the finale is based in 1979 England, and follows a sales assistant who is told that she must commit terrible acts to prevent disaster. Sign us up.

Fans are already excited to check out the new series, with one writing: “I’m not gonna lie, this trailer gave me straight up goosebumps. Netflix, never stop investing in this show,” while another added: “One of my favorite tv shows, coming back!! the amount of excitement I have is inmeasurable!”

© Netflix There are five new episodes

A third person added: “Black Mirror has some of the most phenomenal stories ever. I like almost all of them, but my favorite episodes are USS Callister, Hated in the Nation, Hang the DJ, Shut up and Dance, Black Museum, Striking Vipers, and San Junipero.”

