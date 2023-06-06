Kevin Costner suffers post-divorce heartbreak following death of beloved Hollywood friend

The Yellowstone star's former rep was a close friend to many in Hollywood

Peter Meyer, a beloved Hollywood manager and the founder of Meyer Management, passed away at the age of 68 on May 14, the news of which was shared in a statement by his sister Patricia K. Meyer.

The industry veteran, known for being a rep to A-listers like Tom Hanks and Kevin Costner, died after a five-year battle with Sarcoma at a Santa Monica hospital.

The statement from his sister read: "After a heroic five-year battle against sarcoma, Meyer found peace surrounded by his family.

"He will be deeply missed by his wife, Anna Maria, and his three children, Christopher, Sasha, and Chase, as well as by his brothers John & Michael, sister Patty, nephews Zachary, Nathan, and Matthew and the rest of the Meyer and Sistare families."

It continued: "He also will be mourned by his beloved friends and incredibly talented clients with whom he grew very close over the decades."

Peter was a William Morris talent agent for over a decade, having graduated from Yale University and studied the old Hollywood studio system.

As a William Morris agent, he represented the likes of Kevin, Tom, Kathleen Turner, James Caan, Christopher Walken, William Shatner, and David Hasselhoff.

As the lead of his own organization, Meyer Management, which he started in 1989, he was able to represent Jeffrey Reiner, Michael Sloan, Joel Novoa, J.T. Allen, Deric Washburn, Tony Eldridge, and Roger Frappier.

A memorial will be held by his family on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at St. Monica's Catholic Church in Santa Monica, which will be open to all who wish to attend.

68-year-old Kevin has been dealing with some turmoil of his own in his personal life, dealing with a divorce from Christine Baumgartner after 18 years of marriage.

And now the actor star has made an extraordinary personal investment for the sake of his upcoming Western project, the Horizon franchise.

Kevin recently revealed he has mortgaged a sprawling 10-acre plot of prime, undeveloped coastline – a piece of land he had earmarked for a family home to fund the creation of his dream project.

"I've mortgaged 10 acres on the water in Santa Barbara where I was going to build my last house," he admitted to Deadline.

"But I did it without a thought. It has thrown my accountant into a conniption fit. But it's my life, and I believe in the idea and the story," he added.

For over three decades, Kevin has been passionately working towards bringing Horizon to life, a labor of love that has now seen him personally contribute up to $50 million of the project's $100 million budget.

Although the actor is well aware of the potential risks involved, he is wholeheartedly committed to this project, stating, "I'll tell you what. I'm never gonna do this again. I'm never putting my money in another movie after these four."

