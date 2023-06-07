Royal fans have been sharing their reaction after Prince Harry's ongoing court case was given the television treatment when it was re-enacted on screen featuring an Outlander actor.

A special programme on Sky News featured Outlander star, Laurence Dobiesz - who is known for his role in four episodes of the historical drama as Alex Randall - showed a reconstruction of the Duke of Sussex's first day in court on Tuesday giving evidence for his trial against Mirror Group Newspapers.

Take a look at the video below to see Laurence in his starring role as Prince Harry below…

WATCH: Outlander actor plays Prince Harry in court reconstruction

In the reconstruction, the star playing Prince Harry can be seen wearing a suit akin to the duke's signature blue, while looking the part with full facial hair. The on-screen Harry can be heard saying: "A lot of false information is put in these articles to throw people like myself off the scent.

"I somewhat reject an article by a paparazzi or photo agency as proof of the story because, if I was that person, I would make up that story, some different story to how that hunt happened, as opposed to the reality of it to cover up the true unlawful means of that hunt. Based purely on my experience, my life, and what I've read about my life, stories have been clouded, shrouded, and concealed in lots of false information which is why I wasn't aware I had a claim for so long."

© Leon Neal Prince Harry pictured arriving at court on Tuesday

Fans on social media were quick to react to the reconstruction and it seems they were very divided on their thoughts. While some saw the funny side, others branded the video as "ridiculous" and "cringe-worthy."

One person wrote in response: "What made you think that this was a good idea?" A second joked:" Wow it's like you’re really there in the courtroom with him." A third tweeted: "This really isn’t normal. Cringing!" A fourth said: "Quick, we need an actor with ginger hair and a beard. This guy's good. Hollywood awaits."

Prince Harry gave evidence in court

Meanwhile, Prince Harry will make his second appearance in court on Wednesday after giving evidence for the first time on Tuesday. In Prince Harry's witness statement, he once again spoke about why he and his wife Meghan Markle felt the need to step down from being working royals.

Prince Harry will also appear on Wednesday

Prince Harry gets out of a car outside of the High Court

"In large part, this was due to the constant intrusion, inciting of hatred and harassment by the tabloid press into every aspect of our private lives, which had a devastating impact on our mental health and wellbeing. We were also very concerned for the security and safety of our son," he said.

© Getty Images Barrister David Sherborne is representing Prince Harry

