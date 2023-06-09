From Robin Roberts to Anderson Cooper: the LGBTQ TV anchors leading the charge

Reporting on everything going on around the world, news anchors have been integral parts of our waking moments since the advent of television. And when they find the strength to identify openly as LGBTQ+, they provide comfort to millions of other viewers in their community.

Several journalists on television have come out in recent years to immense waves of support, leading the charge at major networks like ABC, NBC, and CNN.

This pride month, we're taking a look at some of the most prominent anchors on daytime and primetime TV who identify as LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, queer, or otherwise) and have left a lasting impact with their work and presence.

© Getty Images GMA's Robin Roberts with partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts

A host of Good Morning America since 2005, Robin first came out as a lesbian in a 2013 Facebook post, where she first revealed she was in a relationship with partner Amber Laign.

Her coming out was a powerful moment, leading to ABC News and even Michelle Obama releasing statements of support at the time. The 62-year-old and Amber have been together for nearly 18 years, and even plan to tie the knot this year.

MORE: Robin Roberts apologizes to GMA viewers following challenging return to show

Speaking with People last year of her decision to come out in 2013, she said: "I am so encouraged today by so many LGBTQ+ people who are visible in my industry. Somewhat ironically, when I came out, it was my industry who kept reporting, 'Gay! She's gay! Oh!' Meanwhile the public was going like, 'Uh, duh! Really? That's your headline?'"

© Getty Images GMA's Gio Benitez with husband Tommy DiDario

Gio Benitez

The newly announced anchor of ABC's Good Morning America Weekends, Gio became a part of the network in 2013, but didn't make his relationship status, or his sexuality, public until 2015.

It was then that he announced he was engaged to fitness influencer and fellow TV reporter for The Rachael Ray Show and Extra Tommy DiDario. They tied the knot the following year and have been inseparable in their journeys on-screen and off ever since.

MORE: GMA Weekend star Gio Benitez shares adorable video with husband after vacation with Robin Roberts

Gio opened up about his coming out journey on ABC News last year, saying: "Just give yourself the grace of time and understand that it doesn't have to be rushed. You will know when it's time."

© Getty Images GMA's Sam Champion

Sam Champion

Another ABC stalwart, Sam is WABC-TV's chief meteorologist and has been part of the weather team for the network since 1988, having previously reported for The Weather Channel and NBC's Today Show.

The 61-year-old never officially came out as gay during his daytime career, but prominently announced on the air back in 2012 that he was engaged to then-boyfriend Rubem Robierb, who he married later that year.

MORE: GMA's Sam Champion gets emotional about special time which 'went too fast'

On Dancing with the Stars last year, Sam revealed that his decision to come out strained his relationship with his father. However, their story had a happy ending, as he continued: "Before he died, he looked at me…And he said, 'I'm proud of the man that you became.' And that was everything!"

© Getty Images CNN's Anderson Cooper

Anderson Cooper

The leading man of CNN, the anchor of Anderson Cooper 360 and 60 Minutes correspondent is considered one of the most successful and prominent openly gay journalists on TV.

A member of the Vanderbilt family, he frequently avoided discussing his personal life till 2012, when he allowed Andrew Sullivan to publish an email in which he wrote: "The fact is, I'm gay, always have been, always will be."

MORE: Is Anderson Cooper still together with Benjamin Maisani? Inside their complex relationship

The 56-year-old has since become the first LGBTQ+ person to moderate a presidential debate and is a father to two sons (Wyatt, three, and Sebastian, one) with ex-partner Benjamin Maisani.

As part of CNN's Full Circle in 2021, Anderson said of coming out: "It made me a better person, it made me a better reporter... It's enabled me to love the people that I've loved and have the life that I've had. So I'm very blessed."

© Getty Images MSNBC's The Rachel Maddow Show host Rachel Maddow

Rachel Maddow

Host of The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC and a prominent political commentator, what differentiates Rachel from others on the list is her openness about her sexuality since the start of her career.

Having been outed when she was a college freshman at Stanford University, she began her career in broadcast journalism as one of the only prominent lesbians on TV. Since 1999, the 56-year-old has been in a relationship with artist Susan Mikula and has since won several GLAAD Awards for her work.

READ: Heartstopper's Alice Oseman on asexuality, young fame and surviving social media

Rachel, 50, told Slate in 2011 about how little impact her sexuality has on her abilities as a journalist, adding: "I've never made [editorial decisions] as a straight person. I've only made these decisions as a gay person.

"I don't know what it would be like to be doing this show as a straight person and make different editorial decisions, but I feel like gay rights issues get considered like all others."

© Getty Images Former MSNBC host Thomas Roberts

Thomas Roberts

The host of DailyMailTV and former MSNBC anchor Thomas was one of the very first network TV journalists to have his coming out story become part of a nationwide conversation.

The now 50-year-old publicly declared that he was gay in 2006 while speaking at the annual convention of the National Lesbian and Gay Journalists' Association, citing it as the "biggest step" when it came to his sexuality journey.

READ: Exclusive: DJ Eliad Cohen on why his Outernet show will be so special for him

In 2011, a day after same-sex marriage was legalized in New York, he revealed he was engaged to Patrick Abner (his partner since 2000), and they were married the following year. When he was honored at the GLAAD Awards in 2015, he stated that coming out was "liberating, and frightening as hell," adding that while things had improved for the LGBTQ+ community, "we have a long way to go."

© Getty Images NBC political analyst Steve Kornacki

Steve Kornacki

The face of election coverage in the United States, NBC News political commentator and data analyst Steve has established a name for himself both on-screen and off, thanks to his work as a writer for publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Boston Globe, The New York Times, The Daily Beast, and more.

In fact, it was through one of his columns that he made his sexuality public knowledge, coming out as gay in 2011 in Salon with a personal op-ed, writing: "My life can finally make sense to the people who matter to me.

MORE: 9-1-1: Lone Star’s Ronen Rubinstein and Rafael Silva on TV wedding and the beauty of queer love

"This isn't the start of some brand-new life," he said of his coming out journey. "I actually like a lot about the one I already have. But now the fear and paranoia are gone."

© Getty Images Former Today Show correspondent Jenna Wolfe

Jenna Wolfe

Former Today Show correspondent, sportscaster, and co-anchor of Weekend Today, Jenna came out as a lesbian in 2013 on the air in the most heartfelt way.

She announced on Today that she and partner Stephanie Gosk, also an NBC News correspondent, were expecting their first child, welcoming a daughter later that year, Harper, now nine. They soon became parents once again to their second daughter, now eight-year-old Quinn.

MORE: Queer as Folk reboot creator reveals how he got Russell T Davies' blessing to continue show's 'legacy'

Speaking at the event Further with Ford in 2014, Jenna said of coming out: "I know every little move I've made along my windy way, running around with boys at the grade school, playing sports in high school, covering sports when a few women were doing it, and finally announcing my pregnancy and coming out on national TV, all of that, all of that, has been my way of saying, what gender roles?"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.