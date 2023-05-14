GMA host celebrates big honor as emotional new role begins following major line-up changes

The ABC News anchor recently was announced as the new anchor of GMA Weekend

Good Morning America has had a lot to celebrate over the past week, with several major line-up changes rocking the network.

However, there's been nothing but good on the horizon, especially for Gio Benitez, who was announced as one of the new anchors for Good Morning America Weekend on Thursday.

The anchor, 37, took to social media to celebrate another achievement for ABC News, that being its win at the GLAAD Media Awards over the weekend.

The network was awarded with the Outstanding TV Journalism – Long-Form prize for its special "PRIDE | To Be Seen" on its show Soul of a Nation, which was hosted by Cara Delevingne.

Alongside a photograph of the trophy held by one of the recipients, Gio wrote: "Congratulations to everyone who worked on our exceptional @abcnews special, 'PRIDE | To Be Seen.' Winner of the @glaad Award for Outstanding TV Journalism – Long Form!"

It was a big weekend for Gio, who stepped into his role as the official anchor of the weekend morning show for the first time this Saturday.

© Instagram ABC News was awarded with a GLAAD Award

While he has hosted segments for the show in the past, this is his first time as an official part of the line-up, alongside Whit Johnson and Janai Norman.

He replaced Eva Pilgrim, who will join DeMarco Morgan as the official replacements for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on GMA3: What You Need to Know alongside Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

GMA anchor George Stephanopolous interviewed Eva about her journey to the new hosting role, where she revealed how she'd grown up a "nerdy kid", been inspired by working at a TV station while at college, and then worked her way to the top via local news channels.

The duo also bonded about their similar journeys as first generation immigrants going against the path their parents may have first desired for them.

© Getty Images Gio was officially promoted to Good Morning America Weekend

While Eva received a tearful farewell from her co-hosts, Gio received quite the hero's welcome, being greeted with confetti and applause as he stepped into the studio on the air.

His husband Tommy DiDario was also in the studio watching him accept his new responsibilities, and the two were so overcome by emotion that Tommy was invited to join them and he ran straight in to give his husband a big hug.

News of Eva, DeMarco and Gio's new roles was shared, according to Variety, to the members of the ABC News team by President Kim Godwin via an official memo on Thursday.

"I know these programs – and our viewers at home – will be well-served by all of their collective talents," she stated, and also said: "I am incredibly proud of the reporting Eva, DeMarco and Gio have brought to ABC News."

© Getty Images Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan on GMA3

© Getty Images Good Morning America with Michael Strahan, George Stephanopoulos, and Cecilia Vega

© Getty Images The GMA crew

