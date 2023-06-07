Robin Roberts apologizes to GMA viewers following challenging return to show

The TV host has been absent from the New York studio where the ABC show is filmed

Robin Roberts had an apology to make on Tuesday when she returned to Good Morning America in the Big Apple following some time away.

The popular star confessed she was late for her 'Daily Prayer' segment which she normally posts on Instagram ahead of the show.

Taking to social media, Robin also admitted she forgot to mention her partner Amber Laign - which never slips her mind.

"Apologies for the delay this morn," she wrote. "#GlamFam and I got in from the west coast VERY late and ran out of time before @goodmorningamerica. You know I’m tired because I forgot Sweet Amber heeeey! But never too tired to share our #TuesdayThoughts #cmon."

Fans forgave her and commented: "Good morning any time is a good time for the Lord, no apologies," and, "Thank you Robin. God bless you and have a wonderful day."

Robin has just returned from a beautiful trip to Turks and Caicos with Amber, and their friends, including GMA's very own Sam Champion and his husband Rubem Robierb, as well as Gio Benitez and his husband Tommy DiDario.

© Instagram Robin has been on vacation with GMA co-hosts and their partners too

Also present was TV travel expert Emily Kaufman, known to many as 'the Travel mom', and her husband Sid. Ahead of her return she shared a message about the vacation alongside a tropical photo.

She wrote: "Much appreciated break started with fabu time at @taylorswift concert….then our happy place, Key West…followed by trip with #travelsquad to #turksandcaicos. Thank you @tommydidario for arranging as our hosts @theshoreclubtc. Spectacular in every way imaginable!

© Getty Images Robin and Amber are tying the knot at 18 years together

"Back to reality as I have to leave everyone day early for a work assignment on the west coast. Not sad vacay is over, glad and blessed it happened!" she wrote.

It's been quite the whirlwind of excitement as prior to her trip, she was away in Key West, and also recently in Paris on assignment. Not only that, but she's planning her wedding to Amber too.

© Getty Images Robin and Amber together at the GMA studios in 2022

Earlier this year Robin revealed that she and Amber are finally ready to tie the knot and this could mean a shake-up in the following months on the ABC show.

While speaking with author Gabby Bernstein about "saying yes" to things, she revealed that they were saying yes to marriage. "I'm hesitating, because I haven't said it out loud yet," she started, before revealing: "I'm saying yes to marriage, we're getting married this year."

© Ida Mae Astute Robin is an adored member of the GMA team

This means Robin may step away a little from her hosting duties to plan and host their big day - not that it has happened yet. Robin added further details of why they decided to wed this year after 18 years together, when she said: "We've talked about it, but we'd put it off because she became ill. But it is saying 'yes' to that next chapter."

Her co-stars celebrated the news with her, with Ginger Zee revealing she had "goosebumps" immediately after it cut to the weather following their segment.

© Instagram Robin is never short of a vacation - but she words hard too

And when the show returned from commercial break, her co-host George Stephanopoulos admitted that it would be hard to move to the next segment without acknowledging the wonderful news.

