GMA star Sam Champion's controversial look goes back over ten years – find out more

Good Morning America's Sam Champion is well-loved by fans of the daytime TV news show. Despite a break from GMA between 2013 and 2016, the 61-year-old is a show staple who began his time on the show in 2006 – but one aspect of his daily look still leads to fan divide.

Sam regularly takes to the airwaves wearing a suit and white sneakers, and dedicated daily viewers just can't decide whether this look is a winner or a fashion faux pas. On Friday June 9, 2023, the popular weather forecaster wore a gleaming white pair of shoes while discussing the Canadian wildfire smoke situation in the US.

WATCH: Sam Champion appears in his sneakers on GMA on Friday

"Good morning Sam, I love your outfit on the show today," tweeted one fan in response to Sam's first report. Another later wrote that Sam was "looking marvelous" while a third person penned under a tweet from the show's account: "Please, have Sam Champion full time!!! He’s the best!!"

However, in late May 2023 one viewer was less than impressed with Sam's outfit coordination. "Will someone buy Sam Champion on @GMA a pair of black sneakers?" they tweeted humorously, explaining: "I can’t with the jet black everything then the blinding white shoes."

© Getty Images The popular weather host does own some black sneakers too

Debate on the issue actually goes back to Sam's early years on the show, as one tweet from 2009 reveals."On GMA today...Sam Champion wearing a suit and a pair of tennis shoes. That's awesome in my books!!" wrote one fan on the social media site. However, they also added: "GMA, buy Sam some shoes!"

DISCOVER: GMA's Sam Champion delivers 'wild and wonderful' update during vacation with husband

© Sam Champion on Twitter Sam hosting Friday's show with Lara Spencer

A quick search on the site proves fans have been commenting on the controversial fashion choice throughout the years. "Sam Champion wearing tennis shoes with his suit today on GMA...c'mon Sam, ur not a 20 something or a hipster," said one person in March 2018.

SEE: ABC stars rally around beloved GMA colleague as he awaits medical procedure

© Getty Images Sam Champion hosting GMA with Robin Roberts in 2006

The constant comments which have poured in over this unorthodox on-air fashion choice at least reflect how Sam has been consistent in his choice to wear the sneakers all along. Undoubtedly, the famous weather host knows what he likes and has stuck to it – a commendable fact, especially given all the criticism.

© Getty Images Sam wearing a different pair of sneakers in March 2023

Without a doubt, Sam is unbothered by some people's attempts to dissuade him from pairing the bright white shoes with his suits. However, the weather forecaster did find it harder to accept that his recent holiday with his family and GMA cast friends had to come to an end. Taking to the social media platform with a photo of him lounging at their Turks and Caicos based home this weekend, the weather host explained that their downtime together had gone by "too fast".

"What if we just sat here for a few extra days…. Right here…." he wrote, before adding: "What an incredible trip… and it all went too fast." It was clear his friends felt the same super positive way about their trip away, with Robin Roberts commenting on his post: "Loved spending time with you and our travel squad…true friendship." Meanwhile Gio Benitez's husband Tommy DiDario collated a video of various moments from their trip for a cute celebratory Instagram reel.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.