GMA Weekend star Gio Benitez shares adorable video with husband after vacation with Robin Roberts

Good Morning America Weekend star Gio Benitez is on the love boat! The news anchor enjoyed a well-deserved vacation this past week, and shared a video of himself cuddling into his husband Tommy DiDario.

The boomerang video was set to the song 'Islands in the Stream' by Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton, and in the post Tommy and Gio both wore casual shirts, loosely buttoned, as Tommy rested his head on Gio's shoulder, as you can see below...

They were joined on their vacation by Sam Champion and his husband Rubem Robierb, Robin Roberts and her fiance Amber Laign, and Emily Kaufman and her husband Sid. "My sweet boys. This is beautiful," commented Emily on Gio's post, while fellow ABC anchor Danielle Breezy wrote: "You guys are the cutest!"

Tommy and Gio, 37, married in 2016 after becoming engaged in 2015 when Gio proposed in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

© Walter McBride Gio Benitez and Tommy DiDario wed in 2016

The eight friends left New York and the Good Morning America studios behind to jet off on a tropical adventure in Turks and Caicos. Robin took to Instagram to document the trip, and shared pictures from their sun-soaked location including time on the boat and called it a "much appreciated break".

"Spectacular in every way imaginable! Back to reality as I have to leave everyone day early for a work assignment on the west coast. Not sad vacay is over, glad and blessed it happened!" she wrote.

Emily, known as the Travel Mom, also shared a video from the day trip, in which she quipped she wanted everyone to meet her friends who had no experience of being on camera. Robin and Gio then helped Emily to announce the winner of her weekly giveaway, which this week was a trip to Margaritaville in New York.

Robin's time off started last week when she saw Taylor Swift in concert in New Jersey, before she and Amber flew to their "happy place," Key West, before making their way to Turks and Caicos for the trip organized by Tommy.

© @robinrobertsgma / Instagram Robin shared a snap of herself with fellow Swiftie Mariska Hargitay at a Taylor Swift concert

The 62-year-old acclaimed news anchor was joined at the Taylor concert with Mariska Hargitay, and the two shared with fans a selfie they had taken. "Everything about @taylorswift concert last night was incredible! Her singing, the dancers, the different settings…all spectacular! Huge bonus was finally meeting this dynamic, talented woman @therealmariskahargitay. Have admired her for years!”

Robin said before adding: “I’m not the only one who feels that way. Swifties know that Taylor named one of her beloved cats after Mariska’s character on #SVU Olivia Benson!”

© Instagram Robin jetted off with her GMA co-stars and their partners too

It's been quite the whirlwind of excitement as prior to that, she was in Paris on assignment.

Robin shared a photograph, apparently from her hotel room, showing off a fabulous view of the Eiffel Tower and the Parisian skyline. "Bonjour America!" she quipped in the caption.