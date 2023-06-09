Nicole Kidman to star in show from Yellowstone creator - and it sounds seriously good

Nicole Kidman is set to star in the latest show from the mind of Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan - and it looks seriously good.

The new thriller, which also stars the likes of Zoe Saldana, Morgan Freeman and Michael Kelly, is titled Special Ops: Lioness, and is inspired by a true-life US military program. The official synopsis reads that the story "follows the life of Joe (Zoe Saldaña) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA’s spear in the war on terror.

"The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (Nicole Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Michael Kelly), enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (Laysla De Oliveira) to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA’s efforts to thwart the next 9/11."

The show is set to land on Paramount+ on July 23, and fans are already loving the first-look trailer. Watch it here…

WATCH: Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana star in Special Ops: Lioness

Taking to the comments section to discuss, one person wrote: "Taylor Sheridan has literally exploded onto the scene and I am loving it, the man has not had a single flop yet," while another person added: "Nicole isn't even the protagonist but I already know she carried." A third person added: "Based on the trailer, I am more interested in seeing this now than I was before. I hope I feel the same way about the Taylor Sheridan show with Billy Bob Thornton."

Chatting about the role, Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe told Vanity Fair: "[Taylor] sent me a pilot he wanted me to read, and if I responded well to it, he really wanted to continue writing this character around me. When you get a call from someone like Taylor Sheridan…You work really hard."

The new drama is coming to our screens amid rumors that a fallout between Taylor Sheridan and Kevin Costner marked the end of Taylor’s hit show, Yellowstone. According to The New York Post, there were growing tensions on the set, with rumours that Kevin would be stepping down. However, it was confirmed that the series would instead finish after five seasons, with the second part of season five airing in November.

However, a new spin-off series, which is set to star Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey, has already been announced, with the president and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, Chris McCarthy, saying: "Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits.

"From 1883 to Tulsa King, and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life."

