Keith Urban gushes about emotional 'homecoming' after purchasing $7 million apartment in Sydney

Learn more about Keith and Nicole's expansive real estate portfolio across the globe

Keith Urban has a multi-million dollar property portfolio - but has now admitted that he calls on another, surprising, place home - the American Idol studios.

The country superstar was a mentor on the series between 2012 and 2015 but will return for the 2023 grand finale on May 21st as a guest mentor and will also perform on the show.

© Getty Keith Urban will return to American Idol

"To be able to come in as a mentor, and play as well, is incredible," the 55-year-old husband of Nicole Kidman has now shared, adding: "That was home for me for several seasons, and the mentoring part is probably one of the things I always enjoyed the most, getting to work with the artist one-on-one."

Keith will perform two songs, and he told People that he chose 'Wild Hearts' because "it really lyrically suits the journey that these artists are all on," and that he hopes it will inspire viewers at home.

"A lot of people who watch the show have dreams and aspirations, and they're either pursuing those or they've put them on hold, and they just need a reminder to get back on that track again," he said.

As a mentor, the father-of-two will guide the top three contestants through their performances, culminating in the crowning of the newest American Idol. Iam Tongi, 18, Colin Stough, 18, and Megan Danielle, 19, are the three finalists.

© Getty Images Lionel, Katy and Luke are current Idol judges

Other performers that will take to the stage during the finale include current Idol judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, the season's top 12 contestants, as well as Kylie Minogue, Ellie Goulding, James Blunt and Jazmine Sullivan, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Lauren Daigle, and Pitbull.

Keith is married to Oscar winner and fellow Aussie Nicole, and the pair recently purchased a $7.7 million (AUD) apartment in Sydney's affluent suburb Milsons Point taking their total investment in this single building to an astounding $27.5million.

© Getty They have invested $27.5million in to one building

The three-bedroom apartment on the 15th floor of the Latitude building, which is not far from Nicole's mother Janelle’s home on the Lower North Shore. They also own five other apartments in the building, including the penthouse, purchased for $6 million in 2009, and a $7 million place next door that allowed them to expand the penthouse. Other apartments were purchased for $2.68 million, $2.78 million and $1.35 million in more recent years.

They also own Bunya Hill, a 110-acre farm in New South Wales.

© Jason Kempin They also own a farm, Bunya Hill, New South Wales

However, the couple's real estate prowess extends beyond the Australian shores.

Shortly after their wedding in 2006, they purchased their first shared home, a 36-acre country spread in Franklin, Tennessee.

© Domain Nicole and Keith's Penthouse apartment in Sydney

This immensely private property, which was listed for $2.45million, features a red-brick main house, a separate guest cottage, and a long drive through wooded terrain leading up to the main residence. The couple finally sold the property in 2018, after two years on the market, for $2.7million.

In the same year, they added a more extravagant property to their portfolio - a $3.47million mansion in the ritzy gated community of Northumberland, Nashville. Known as the Queen of Northumberland, this two-acre property boasts a 10,925-square-foot main house with seven bedrooms, eight full and two half bathrooms, a home theater, a 30-foot-long hobby room, and expansive common areas perfect for hosting.

Nicole and Keith's luxury Tribeca apartment

The landscaped grounds also feature amenities such as a large swimming pool and tennis courts. The couple reportedly considers this their primary residence.

Also in 2018 the pair took their real estate venture to the West Coast, purchasing a $4.7 million 3,977-square-foot contemporary home in the coveted Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood of Los Angeles.

© Getty Images Nicole and Keith have two teenage girls

They own two properties in Manhattan — a luxury apartment in West Chelsea, purchased for $10 million, and a $1.5 million two-bedroom pied-à-terre in Tribeca neighborhood.

Keith and Nicole, 55, share two daughters, Faith, 12, and Sunday, 14.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.