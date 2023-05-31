Nicole Kidman celebrates joyful news with gratitude-filled message

The Oscar-winning actress is the co-founder of Blossom Films

Nicole Kidman is comfortably settling into her dual roles as an actor and producer, filming for multiple projects while overseeing a new production.

The 55-year-old took to social media to celebrate on behalf of her production company, Blossom Films, founded in 2010 with fellow producer Per Saari.

The company recently heralded the Max miniseries Love & Death, based on the life of Candy Montgomery, starring Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons, Patrick Fugit, and Tom Pelphrey.

The series finale aired on May 25, after which it was revealed that it was the most watched original limited series on global Max.

A post from Blossom Films on their Instagram Stories read: "Thank you to our #LoveAndDeath audience for making this show the #1 most watched global Max original limited series!"

When the series wrapped, Nicole took to her Instagram to write: "The finale for #LoveAndDeath is here! Thank you to our brilliant cast & crew who put their heart and soul into every episode. Stream the finale now, only on Max xx."

Blossom has produced several projects since its 2010 debut, many of which the Oscar-winning actress has starred in herself.

Starting with the critically acclaimed film Rabbit Hole in 2010, it has produced two other feature films and five projects for TV and streaming, including Roar, Nine Perfect Strangers, and the awards-season darling Big Little Lies.

Blossom is currently working on a pair of Nicole-vehicles for Amazon Prime Video, including the film Holland, Michigan. She shared snippets of her time filming last month.

"Springtime snowfall in Holland, Michigan!" Nicole wrote over the photo, posing with fellow cast and crew members in the snow.

Directed by Mimi Cave, with a screenplay from Andrew Sodroski, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is described as a "Hitchcock-style thriller involving secrets that lurk beneath a Midwestern town."

The other Prime Video x Blossom Films project, the drama series Expats based on the 2016 novel The Expatriates by Janice Y.K. Lee, came under fire from Hong Kong audiences for the "tone deaf" move to film a show on expatriates in the city in the midst of its political strife.

The star's exemption from mandatory quarantine (a week at the time) when she flew to Hong Kong to film the series in August 2021 generated controversy.

When it came to the backlash from internet users, as per The New York Times: "Some of them saw a case of life imitating art, or the power of celebrity, or at least a public relations misstep amid a pandemic.

"But either way, many people in the Chinese territory regarded the Australian actress' end-run around coronavirus rules – some of the strictest in the world – as a symbol of the unfairness that pervades a city known for its soaring inequalities."

Filming was able to proceed smoothly, though, and the mom-of-four even returned to Hong Kong that October to wrap production on the series.

