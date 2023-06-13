Nathan Fillion reveals behind-the-scenes secrets after getting post unblocked

Nathan Fillion has enjoyed a milestone year after reprising his role as John Nolan in The Rookie and joining the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the actor let fans in on some behind-the-scenes secrets from the hit Marvel movie, after revealing that Instagram had mysteriously blocked his original post about it.

WATCH: Nathan Fillion shares hilarious clip from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Sharing a clip from his performance as Master Karja in the final Guardians of the Galaxy film, Nathan joked about how much effort went into setting the post live, after he fought hard to get it unblocked by Instagram.

Penning an equally sweet and hilarious caption, he began: "I've been doing this job a long time, now. I'm genuinely thrilled to say the experience had all the things that give me the tingles about this job. Working together with a great crew and talented, welcoming cast, trying @jamesgunn's different ideas on the spot, finding the truth and life in a moment.

"BTS story- the actor behind me that I harass so hard is Kyle. James told me to give him a spacier name, so I called him Kai-El. A Kryptonian family name by marriage. (I already posted this and it was blocked, so I got it unblocked and re-composed the caption. This probably doesn't matter to you, but I wanted you to know how much work it took to post this. You're welcome.) @GuardiansOfTheGalaxy #GotGVol3."

© Instagram Over the last few months, Nathan has been sharing highlights from his time filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Sparking a major reaction from fans, many were quick to thank Nathan for getting the post unblocked. "Appreciate the extra effort to bring this post back," replied one. "Love your humor and dedication," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Those scenes were so much fun. Thanks for working so hard to let us see this."

In a sweet full circle moment, Nathan's role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 reunited him with his good friend and director, James Gunn. The pair first worked together on James' directorial debut, Slither, in 2006, and have been frequent collaborators ever since.

© Getty Nathan has been a frequent collaborator and close friend of director James Gunn for years

Back in May, Nathan opened up about what it was like reuniting with the filmmaker and studio executive on the superhero flick."I'll say he's exactly the same, in the way he approaches his work. He's very, very passionate," the actor told Collider.

"He honestly loves telling stories, and I love hearing them. I love stories. I'm extremely picky about how I'm entertained, how I wanna spend my time being entertained, and how I select my entertainment. James is able to make me feel things. James is able to have emotions well up within me. James can get me invested. Those things have never changed about James."

Sharing a close bond both on and off set, Nathan recently attended James' wedding to Jennifer Holland in October 2022. Often appearing in her husband's projects, fans may recognize the actress from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, in which she was cast as Administrator Kwol – a security employee of Orgocorp. Other cast members in attendance included Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff and Gregg Henry.