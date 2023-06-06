Glee star Jane Lynch has taken to social media to react to the real-life scandal that people are comparing to The Morning Show which starred Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

The actor, who played cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester on the Ryan Murphy-created comedy-drama, retweeted a video showing British TV host Holly Willoughby addressing viewers on ITV's This Morning.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's statement that many are comparing to The Morning Show

In her quote tweet, Jane wrote: "She's worried about the toll this whole thing has taken on Philip Schofield's [sic] mental health."

The statement in question marked Holly's return to the daytime television program after her former co-anchor, Phillip Schofield, announced his departure from the show after 20 years and admitted lying to colleagues and bosses at ITV about an affair with a younger male colleague.

© Jamie McCarthy Jane Lynch weighed in on the controversy

After Jane tweeted the video, fans replied underneath sharing their thoughts. One person was particularly surprised to see the Glee star weigh in on the controversy, writing: "Blows my mind how this story has reached @janemarielynch." Another said: "Omg this story has got so big celebrities in America are retweeting it." Meanwhile, a third added: "Life imitating art… The Morning Show… kinda."

The third Twitter user isn't the only one to draw a comparison between This Morning and Apple TV+'s The Morning Show. Piers Morgan also said during his show on TalkTV this week that Holly's statement reminded him of the one that Jennifer Aniston's character, Alex Levy, gives in the drama after Steve Carell's character, Mitch Kessler, leaves his role as anchor.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Holly Willoughby on This Morning

Piers then gave his thoughts on the nature of showbusiness: "In most cases, they will chuck you under the bus and into a grave as soon as look at you while simultaneously ringing the bosses trying to get your job. It’s the nature of the beast. It’s ruthless, it’s horrible, and we’ve seen it laid bare as its worst."

Meanwhile, In Holly's statement, the 42-year-old addressed viewers directly by saying: "First of all, are you OK? It feels very strange sitting here without Phil."

She continued in part: "And I imagine that you might have been feeling a lot like I have: shaken, troubled, let down, worried for the wellbeing of people on all sides of what's been going on, and full of questions.

Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy in Apple TV+'s The Morning Show

"You, me, and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth, who acted in a way that they themselves felt that they had to resign from ITV, and step down from a career that they loved. That is a lot to process."

She finished her statement by saying: "I hope that, as we start this new chapter and get back to a place of warmth and magic that this show holds for all of us, we can find strength in each other."

"And thank you for being here this morning. Myself, Josie [Gibson], Dermot [O'Leary], Alison [Hammond], Craig [Doyle], and every single person that works on this show will continue to work hard every single day to bring you this show that we love."

