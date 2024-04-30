5 actors who left TV shows after receiving poor treatment on set

Sophia Bush has remained tightlipped about the exact reasons behind her departure from Chicago P.D. but she has spoken openly about the "consistent barrage of abusive behavior" that she experienced on set.

Joining host Dax Shephard on his Armchair Expert podcast, the actress said: "I quit because, what I've learned is I've been so programmed to be a good girl and to be a work horse and be a tug boat that I have always prioritized tugging the ship for the crew, for the show, for the group, ahead of my own health. The reality was that my body was, like, falling apart, because I was really, really unhappy."

After portraying Erin Lindsay for three years, Sophia decided to exit Chicago P.D. in 2017. According to the star, she had already informed her bosses of her ongoing concerns months before but had been "told to stop."

"I said, 'Okay, you can put me in the position of going quietly of my own accord or you can put me in the position of suing the network to get me out of my deal and I'll write an op-ed for The New York Times and tell them why,'" Sophia revealed.

Following discussions, Sophia's character was eventually written out of the show, with Erin leaving Chicago to work for the FBI's New York Counter-terrorism Bureau.