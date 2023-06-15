Virgin River star Martin Henderson confuses fans with surprising revelation about personal life

Virgin River star Martin Henderson recently enjoyed an incredible-looking road trip in California's Sierra Nevada mountains, and in a social media post about the vacation shared a surprising detail that left his fans a little confused.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared the details of the campervan he used for the trip and mentioned that he had been traveling with kids – a detail that sparked a reaction from his loyal fan base.

© Instagram Martin recently enjoyed a road trip to the mountains

Sharing a series of photos from the trip, including one of Martin standing on top of the van against an incredible mountain backdrop, he wrote in the caption: "A bunch of you were asking about the #sprintervan we took to the mountains on our road trip - so…it's from @sandyvansofficial and it is AMAZING.

"I've never driven one before and was shocked at how well it performs and handles. Made traveling with kids so much easier and fun. Super roomy and comfy and the unobstructed vistas of the scenery while driving takes adventuring to a whole new level. Thank you so much @sandyvansofficial for the awesome hook up! Can't wait to get back out there again soon!"

© Instagram Martin surprised fans with a detail about his personal life

Taking to the comments section, one fan wrote: "Kids!!! What kids?" while another added: "Kids?"

Attempting to clear up any confusion, another fan theorized: "So you were on a road trip most probably with Penny and her children. I hope you had a good time and enjoyed every minute of it."

While Martin tends to keep details about his personal life under wraps, he doesn't have any children and is said to be dating a New Zealand-based interior designer named Penny.

© Photo: Netflix Martin plays Jack Sheridan in Virgin River

While it's not clear when the couple, who reportedly live together on Great Barrier Island, met, they have been linked since 2021 it seems.

Martin's most recent post isn't the only one that sparked a reaction from fans, however. His followers were left swooning over an incredible photo from the trip, which was taken in a desert in front of the mountains and showed off the actor's toned physique.

© Instagram Martin wowed fans with his impressive torso

Captioning the photo, he wrote: "Can't believe there's still so much snow up here at this time of year! Love being back in the Sierras…majestic mountains rising up out of the desert like an Alpine oasis providing a pure wilderness playground. #ilovecali #roadtrip #vanlife."

In the photo, the 48-year-old was wearing blue and white swimming shorts which showcased his impressive torso and fans couldn't help but praise the star.

One person wrote: "You have one athletic body," while another added: "A beautiful beach and a handsome beach boy."

© Photo: Netflix Martin stars opposite Alexandra Breckenridge

A third fan wrote: "Hottie in the snow, you’re melting it!" while others simply dropped flame emojis.

Martin's vacation post comes amid disappointing news for Virgin River fans as production on season six has been halted.

Taking to Instagram back in May, actress Annette O'Toole, who plays Hope McCrea in the series, shared an update. Posting a beautiful snap of blooming roses, she wrote: "Some roses to celebrate the good news: #VirginRiver season 5 will air in the fall and we're going to film season 6 as soon as the strike is settled. #WGAStrong!"