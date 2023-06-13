Virgin River season six release delayed by strike - details

Virgin River fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of the highly-anticipated fifth season, which is reportedly due to arrive on Netflix in September this year.

Fans will have waited for over a year for new episodes by the time they land on the streaming platform and it's likely that they'll have to wait even longer for season six.

© Photo: Netflix Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson star in the series

The ongoing writers' strike in Hollywood has halted production on various shows, including Stranger Things, Yellowjackets and Outlander, and it appears that Virgin River is no different.

Taking to Instagram back in May, actress Annette O'Toole, who plays Hope McCrea in the series, shared an update on production. Sharing a beautiful snap of blooming roses, she wrote: "Some roses to celebrate the good news: #VirginRiver season 5 will air in the fall and we're going to film season 6 as soon as the strike is settled. #WGAStrong!"

Fans took to the comments section to share their excitement for the upcoming episodes, with one person writing: "Awesome news!! I'm so happy for a season 6… I hope the writers strike ends soon and they all get what they deserve," while another added: "Beautiful. Can't wait for the fall."

If filming for the new season won't commence until the strike is "settled", the cast could be waiting a while until they get back on set, with some industry insiders betting that the strike won't end until the fall.

© Photo: Netflix Filming for season six will commence once the strike is settled

While, of course, the cast will be keen to get back to work on the drama, they have been vocal in their support for the important strike.

Back in May, Martin Henderson, who stars as leading man Jack Sheridan, took to Instagram to call on his followers to support the strike.

© Netflix The release of season six will likely be delayed

The 48-year-old, who was joined by Annette on the picket lines outside Netflix's Los Angeles office, addressed his fans in a video. Watch it below.

"Hey guys, so I'm here on the picket lines outside Netflix with my working buddies, my writer friends, as you can see there," he began, panning his phone camera to a crowd of people holding signs and supporting the strike.

Emerging from the crowd holding a sign that read, "SAG-AFTRA Unions stand together Writers Guild", Annette exclaimed: "SAG stands with WGA!"

© Photo: Netflix Martin showed his support for the strike in an Instagram video

Encouraging his followers to stand with the writers, Martin continued: "So all you people out there, fans of Netflix shows like Virgin River, if you want to see more support the writers! They deserve it!"

Alexandra Breckenridge, who stars as Mel Monroe, also showed her support for the cause by reposting Martin's video on Instagram Stories, along with the caption: "Amazing".

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Season five will reportedly arrive in September

Hollywood movie and television writers went on strike on Tuesday 2 May, ending 15 years of labor peace in the industry and bringing many productions to a standstill.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) called on their members to strike after failing to reach a new contract deal with the studios before the writers' current deal expired on Monday 1 May.

