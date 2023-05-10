Martin Henderson issues plea to Virgin River fans as he reunites with co-star ahead of season 5 release

Martin Henderson has issued a plea to fans of Virgin River and other Netflix shows to support writers who are currently striking in Hollywood.

The actor, who plays Jack Sheridan in the popular romance series, was joined by his co-star Annette O'Toole on the picket lines outside Netflix's Los Angeles office.

In a video posted to Instagram, the 48-year-old addressed his followers. "Hey guys, so I'm here on the picket lines outside Netflix with my working buddies, my writer friends, as you can see there," he began, panning his phone camera to a crowd of people holding signs and supporting the strike.

His co-star Annette, who plays Hope in the Netflix drama, then appeared from the crowd and approached Martin. "Oh hey, look who it is! It's Annette!" said Martin.

"SAG stands with WGA," the actress exclaimed, holding up a sign that read: "SAG-AFTRA Unions stand together Writers Guild".

Encouraging his followers to stand with the writers, Martin continued: "So all you people out there, fans of Netflix shows like Virgin River, if you want to see more support the writers! They deserve it!"

In the caption, he wrote: "Standing strong with my writer brothers and sisters who are out striking for a fairer deal for all their talent and hard work - Without which there would be nothing to act and nothing to watch!#wgastrong."

Fans were quick to show their support in the comments section, with one person writing: "Good Job Martin! We need to support those writers!" while another added: "Great to see this show of support! Rooting for you all!"

Hollywood movie and television writers went on strike on Tuesday 2 May, ending 15 years of labor peace in the industry and bringing many productions to a standstill.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) called on their members to strike after failing to reach a new contract deal with the studios before the writers' current deal expired on Monday 1 May.

"The companies' behavior has created a gig economy inside a union workforce, and their immovable stance in this negotiation has betrayed a commitment to further devaluing the profession of writing," the WGA said in a statement. "No such deal could ever be contemplated by this membership."

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which bargains on behalf of Hollywood companies including NBC Universal, Paramount, Sony, Netflix, Amazon, Apple and Disney, said it offered "generous increases in compensation for writers as well as improvements in streaming residuals".

While it would take a long strike before the release of new movies and TV series, like Virgin River, is slowed down, late-night shows such as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! have been pulled off air.

Virgin River fans have been waiting patiently for Netflix to share the official release date for season five. Although, both Martin and his co-star Alexandra Breckenridge, who plays leading lady Mel Monroe, have suggested that new episodes will drop on the platform in July.

