Black Mirror: everything to know about season 6 from cast to episode details

The new episodes are titled Joan is Awful, Loch Henry, Beyond the Sea, Mazey Day and Demon 79

Black Mirror is finally back on our screens, and sees five brand new stories ranging from sensational to funny to downright disturbing. If, like us, you are watching the show with your phone in one hand ready to google who is who, we’ve got you covered. Here are all of the details for season 6 of the hit Netflix show…

Joan is Awful plot

A woman is horrified when she and her loving fiancé start watching a new show only to discover that her likeness has been stolen for a 'Streamberry' drama - and she is being portrayed by Salma Hayek. With the dirty laundry from the episode quickly unravelling her life, and realising that her every move is being watched, Joan goes to extreme lengths to get the show taken off the streaming platform.

WATCH: How freaky does this season look?!

Joan is Awful cast

The episode is a who’s-who of big TV names, including Schitt’s Creek star Annie Murphy as Joan, Catastrophe’s Robert Delaney, Arrested Development star Michael Cera, and of course, Salma Hayek as herself (and playing another version of Joan).

Salma Hayek stars in Joan is Awful

Loch Henry plot

A budding filmmaker and his new girlfriend visit his mum’s hometown in Scotland, which has been left without a hint of tourism after some grisly events that took place in the years before. Determined to make a successful film and bring tourism back to the area, the couple begin to make a true crime documentary - only to uncover more than they ever intended to…

MORE: Will there be a season two of The Diplomat?

MORE: Did you spot Meghan Markle's BFF in Netflix's series Never Have I Ever

Loch Henry cast

Harry Potter fans might recognise Samuel Blenkin, who plays Davis, as Scorpius in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, while Pride star Monica Dolan plays his mother, The Mummy star John Hannah plays a pub owner, Game of Thrones’ Podrick Payne himself Daniel Portman plays Davis’ good friend Stuart, and Industry star Myha'la Herrold plays Pia.

© Netflix Samuel Blenkin as Davis in Black Mirror

Beyond the Sea plot

In an alternative version of 1969, two men are taking part in a high-tech mission with only each other for company when an unimaginable tragedy has resounding consequences for them both.

Beyond the Sea cast

Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul heads up the cast alongside Penny Dreadful’s Josh Hartnett. The episode also stars Beauty Mark star Auden Thornton and The Martian actress Kate Mara, as well as Kieran’s Culkin’s brother, Rory Culkin.

Josh Hartnett in Beyond the Sea

Mazey Day plot

While paparazzi are promised a payday that they can’t refuse, a troubled starlet has to go above and beyond to avoid them while dealing with the consequences of a hit-and-run incident.

Mazey Day cast

The Rising actress Clara Rugaard plays the actress Mazy, while Deadpool 2 star Zazie Beets and Tales of the Walking Dead star Danny Ramirez play two determined photographers.

Mazey Day actress stars as a paparazzi

Demon 79 plot

In the 1970s, a meek sales assistant is told she must commit terrible acts to prevent disaster.

Demon 79 cast

We Are Lady Parts star Anjana Vasan plays Nida, while she is joined by I May Destroy You and The Lazarus Project star Paapa Essiedu.

© Nick Wall/Netflix Anjana Vasan as Nida in Black Mirror

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.