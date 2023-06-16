Strictly: It Takes Two's new host confirmed as Fleur East

Strictly: It Takes Two will be very different this year following the departure of co-host Rylan Clark. On top of that, the show's other host, Janette Manrara will likely miss the early part of the series as she will be on maternity leave with the baby she's due to welcome in the coming months.

On Friday, Fleur East was confirmed as the show's new co-host following an appearance on The One Show. Speaking about joining the show, they said: "I still can't believe it in some ways." she said it was "weird" to get the call as she was on holiday with her husband at the time, and was not expecting her agent to be disturbing her. She joked that she went for the "biggest boots" for the teaser clip in order to avoid fans guessing it was her.

WATCH: Fleur East in tears following Strictly routine

Fleur was already part of the Strictly family, having competed on the most recent series, where she reached the final with her partner Vito Coppola.

Strictly had hinted at the new host earlier in the day, with a post showing the bottom half of someone in white trainers and baggy trousers doing a small jig. "Who's ready to rumba as the new host of Strictly It Takes Two?" they teased. Tune into @bbctheoneshow at 7pm tonight to find out! Who do you think it is?"

Strictly shared a cryptic post earlier in the day

Many of the show's dancers commented on how "exciting" the new would be, while plenty of fans attempted to guess the mystery person, with former pro Aljaz Skorjanec, Strictly podcast host Joe Sugg and former contestant and CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual emerging as favourites.

Rylan confirmed his depature from the popular spin-off show back in April. In a statement, the star shared: "After four fantastic years it's time for me to hang up my glittery jacket and say goodbye to It Takes Two. I've had the best time hosting the show alongside Janette and Zoe and I can't thank the amazing team enough for always putting on a great show."

© BBC Rylan confirmed his departure from the show in April

He continued: "I've been welcomed into the Strictly family and will firmly hold that title dear to me. The time has come for me to pass on the baton to someone else and explore what else life has for me. Thank you Strictly, you will always have my heart and dancing feet."

Beforehand, the show, which airs when Strictly is on in the autumn from Monday to Friday, had been hosted by radio presenter and Strictly finalist Zoe Ball. Zoe replaced Claudia Winkleman when the presenter switched to co-hosting on the main show.