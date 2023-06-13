Pregnant Janette Manrara is an absolute goddess in lacy underwear as she showcases bare baby bump

Summer has well and truly arrived with the recent weather, and Strictly star Janette Manrara made sure not to waste a moment as she headed to her idyllic garden to soak up some rays.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the flawless TV presenter looked absolutely phenomenal as she posed in a striking set of lacy underwear while showcasing her bare baby bump as her due date fast approaches. Janette looked absolutely radiant in the post in her daring look, as she ran her hands across her growing bump, and added a stylish sunhat to finish off the ensemble.

WATCH: Janette Manrara flaunts bare baby bump in new video

"Outside in the garden getting soem vitamin D," she enthused in the caption, adding a sun emoji to the end of the post.

Earlier in the day, the star gave fans an insight into her pregnanct journey as she shared a photo from inside a scanning room, with the professional dancer beaming at a photo of her unborn child on a TV screen.

© Instagram Janette showed off her growing baby bump

In a sweet caption, Janette wrote: "Little one is growing well and healthy!" adding the white hand and praying emojis, and her fans were quick to share their love on her update.

RELATED: Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec reveal incredible lifestyle change that helped them fall pregnant

One enthused: "This is super news. Pregnancy has really suited you and you are glowing," while a second added: "I'm so glad mum and baby are good and healthy. Little miracle."

A third complimented: "Aw, so excited for you both. You are going to be amazing parents," and a fourth commented: "That's a very neat bump so happy for you both," while others speculated on whether the duo would be welcoming a boy or a girl, something they have remained tight-lipped on.

© Instagram Janette had a baby scan performed earlier in the day

Janette has shared plenty of looks inside her pregnancy journey and earlier in the week, the 39-year-old stepped out for an important event in London and posted a carousel of radiant snapshots documenting her evening.

Amongst the pictures, the presenter shared a photo of herself modelling a spellbinding floral dress emblazoned with royal blue and lilac flowers. The Miami-born dancer looked flawless in her floral dress which featured a plunging neckline and a voluminous, floaty skirt.

Janette is due in the summer

She teamed her statement, fairytale frock with a chic ballerina-esque cardigan and a pair of strappy tan heels. As for accessories, Janette glammed up her outfit with a gleaming gold pendant and a pair of dainty earrings.

In her caption, Janette penned: "Beautiful afternoon speaking w/ @theangelarippon at the #PhoenixFunEvents in London, raising funds for some incredible charities! Thank you for having me! [pink flower emoji]".

© Getty Janette and her husband have not revealed whether they'll be having a boy or a girl

Fans and friends inundated the comments section with an abundance of sweet messages. Stunned by Janette's glowing appearance, one Instagram follower remarked: "Aww you look absolutely amazing!! I love that dress!" while a second gushed: "You look beautiful, Janette. Glowing, Mumma-to-be".

LOOK: Janette Manrara sizzles in strapless bump-skimming gown with thigh-high split

MORE: Janette Manrara teases exciting news alongside Aljaz Skorjanec just months before baby's due date

A third chimed in: "You have had the most stunning maternity wardrobe I have EVER seen. You look gorgeous in EVERYTHING," and a fourth added: "You look like a beautiful little garden fairy".