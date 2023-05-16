Without Sin star Dorothy Atkinson has a famous husband – and you'll definitely recognise him

Dorothy Atkinson is currently starring opposite Vicky McClure in ITV's new psychological thriller, Without Sin.

The actress, who plays Vicky's on-screen mum Jessie in the drama, is a familiar face thanks to her TV roles in Pennyworth, All Creatures Great and Small and Call the Midwife. But did you know that her husband is also a star of the small screen? Read on to find out more about Dorothy and her family.

Who is Dorothy Atkinson

Dorothy Atkinson is an English actress and singer. She was born in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire and has one sister.

The 57-year-old has appeared in an array of TV dramas over the years. In her early career, Dorothy landed a number of one-episode roles in shows such as Holby City, Heartbeat, Skins and Peep Show.

© ITV Dorothy Atkinson plays Jessie Cole in Without Sin

In 2013, she landed a series regular part in the BBC period drama, Call the Midwife, playing the role of auxiliary nurse Jane Sutton in series two.

© BBC Dorothy played nurse Jane Sutton in series two

She has since appeared in main roles in various shows, including ITV period drama Harlots, HBO crime series Pennyworth and Channel 5's All Creatures Great and Small.

More recently, she appeared in the ITV drama, Stonehouse, which starred Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes. She also played Jeannie Savage in the six-part BBC crime drama, The Gold.

© James Shaw/Shutterstock Dorothy Atkinson is married to actor Martin Savage

Dorothy Atkinson's husband

Dorothy is married to actor Martin Savage, with whom she shares one son.

Martin is a film, stage and television actor, who is perhaps best recognised for his role in the BBC comedy series, Extras, which was written by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant.

Martin played comedy scriptwriter Damon Beesley in Extras

Martin appeared in both seasons of the show and played BBC comedy scriptwriter Damon Beesley, who initially clashes with Ricky's character, Andy Millman.

The actor has also appeared in The Thick Of It, Foyle's War, Sherlock and Vera. He was even featured in an episode of Pennyworth, which stars his wife Dorothy.

Martin's character clashed with Ricky Gervais' Andy Millman

As for his big-screen credits, Martin played parts in 2016's Dad's Army, the 2013 action film Rush and the Judy Garland biopic, Judy, which starred Renée Zellweger in the titular role.

© Andrew Cowie/EPA/Shutterstock Martin has appeared in various TV shows

What is Without Sin about?

Without Sin follows grieving mother Stella Tomlinson (Vicky McClure) as she recovers from the death of her 14-year-old daughter Maisy, whose body she discovered in their home with killer Charles Stone towering over her.

Wracked with guilt over her daughter's death, Stella lives a nocturnal existence as an Uber driver and is estranged from husband Paul.

© ITV Dorothy Atkinson stars alongside Vicky McClure in the drama

The synopsis continues: "When contacted by Restorative Justice, and in an attempt to move on, Stella and Paul reunite to listen to a taped recording of Charles, who they believe wants to atone for his sins and apologise for murdering their daughter.

"Following this development, Stella returns to her roots in the Millfields estate. Surrounding herself with the people she trusts and holds dear, her mother Jessie and best friend Remy, she decides to take things with Charles one step further.

© ITV Vicky McClure and Johnny Harris as Stella and Charles in Without Sin

"Stella agrees to visit the prison alongside a Restorative Justice Mediator and come face to face with her daughter’s killer. But nothing could prepare her for what Charles has to say next…"

