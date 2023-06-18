Death in Paradise star Ralf Little addresses potential of more spin-off shows

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little has teased the potential of more spin-off shows following the launch of Beyond Paradise earlier this year.

Appearing in a live fan Q&A session on Instagram recently, the actor revealed that he'd love to see a spin-off show in America or the Maldives.

WATCH: Ralf Little finally reveals future of Death in Paradise

When asked by a viewer if he'd go down to Devon to film for a crossover episode with Beyond Paradise, Ralf said: "Yeah, totally. I'm quite loving the fact, now that there is Beyond Paradise, there's a bit of a joke amongst us that like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that there is a Death in Paradise Cinematic Universe."

He went on to say: "So who knows? Maybe [there will be] more. Maybe there's going to be Death in the States or Death in the Maldives would be quite nice."

© Denis Guyenon Ralf Little stars as DI Neville Parker in Death in Paradise

In the same video, the 43-year-old also shared an exciting update about the upcoming series, which is currently being filmed in Guadeloupe.

"We are halfway through episode one, it's going to be very good," he revealed. "The Christmas special is done and dusted, it's going to be a pretty good one as well. It's all going very, very well."

© Denis Guyenon Ralf teased the potential of more spin-off shows

Fans were quick to express their excitement in the comments section, with one person writing: "Can't wait for the new series. Love all you guys," while another added: "You are doing an excellent job. I have watched all the seasons. I can't wait for the new one."

The series is set to return for seasons 13 and 14, as well as two feature-length Christmas special episodes.

© Craig Hardie Sally Bretton and Kris Marshall star in spin-off show, Beyond Paradise

Fans are hopeful that former star Josephine Jobert, who played DS Florence Cassell from 2015 until her exit in 2022, might return in the new series after she commented on the show's official Instagram post announcing the start of filming back in May.

Responding to the several flame emojis Josephine left in the comments section, fans pleaded with the actress to return. One person wrote: "@josephinejobert_official PLEASE JUST COME BACK," while another added: "@josephinejobert_official is this a sign that you'll be back?"

© Denis Guyenon Josephine Jobert played DS Florence Cassell

Josephine has returned to the drama on a couple of occasions and previously opened up about her decision to reprise her role. "I already left in series eight, I thought it would be for good, honestly, I thought, 'I'm done.' Then they asked me back for series ten as I was like, 'Hmmm I don’t know, okay I'm going to do it,'" she explained. "But I knew it wouldn't be forever, I knew it. How long, I didn't know. I had an idea but I wasn't sure."

The 38-year-old also addressed the potential of popping up in the new spin-off, Beyond Paradise. "It's a possibility that we discussed with the producer some time ago," she said. "So we'll see if that will happen. But I would love to anyway. It would be a very nice wink."