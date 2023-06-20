Best Interests' Sharon Horgan showcases multiple piercings in incredible throwback photo to early 20s

Sharon Horgan is currently starring opposite Michael Sheen in the heartbreaking new BBC drama, Best Interests, which follows two parents who are faced with making a devastating decision regarding their child.

The talented actress is known for creating and starring in various comedy series, including Pulling, Catastrophe, and Bad Sisters. But did you know that Sharon didn't get her first paid TV job until she was in her 30s?

In a black-and-white throwback snap posted to Sharon's Instagram page back in 2018, the Motherland creator shared an incredible headshot from her early career which shows Sharon rocking a 90s-style updo and a cluster of ear piercings.

She penned in the caption: "First headshot. London 1991. I'd obviously worked out that what the industry was looking for in a young Irish actress was multiple piercings and Vulcanesque eyebrows."

She went on to reveal that it wasn't until she reached the age of 31 that she got her first paid television role. "Worth noting that it took ten years from when this photo was taken to get my first paid job in TV. TEN YEARS. By the time I got these photos done I had been working in Kilburn Jobcentre for two years so things were really going according to plan in terms of the big dream.

"The chap that took them used to come into the Jobcentre and one day asked if I'd let him take my photo. So OF COURSE I went back to his flat in Kilburn on my own and did that. He never charged me any money. But he did ask me if we could do another session. I never took him up on it. Thank you man who took my photo. Maybe you were just a really nice guy and not a perv at all," she joked.

© Apple TV+ Sharon created and starred in Bad Sisters

"I look at old photos of me and I look at me now with my scars and rosacea and wrinkles and hair loss and I think the only positive is I can literally see in my eyes how stupid I was back then," she added.

Sharon's followers flooded the comments section with praise of the photo, with one person writing: "The early nineties right there, love the straight earring dangle," while another couldn't help but point out the mum-of-two's age-defying appearance: "I didn't realise it was young until I read the story. You haven't aged at all."

What has Sharon Horgan starred in?

Sharon is a woman of many talents, having written, produced, directed and starred in various hit TV shows.

Her breakout role came in the form of BBC comedy, Pulling, which she co-wrote with Dennis Kelly. The show, which ran for three seasons and garnered wide praise, receiving two BAFTA TV nominations.

Sharon Horgan starred alongside Rob Delaney in Catastrophe

She has since created and starred in a string of successful TV shows, including Catastrophe and Bad Sisters. She also created the comedy series Divorce, starring Sarah Jessica Parker, and the BBC sitcom, Motherland.

Sharon created the hit BBC comedy, Motherland

The 52-year-old also boasts an impressive list of big-screen credits, having appeared in the 2015 comedy, Man Up, the action comedy Game Night and 2019's Military Wives.

What is Best Interests about?

Best Interests tells the heartbreaking story of parents Nicci and Andrew who are faced with an unthinkable decision regarding their daughter, Marnie.

© Kevin Baker Sharon stars alongside Michael Sheen and Alison Oliver in Best Interests

The synopsis continues: "Marnie has a life-threatening condition. The doctors believe it is in her best interests to be allowed to die, but her loving family disagree. And so begins a fight that will take them through every stage of a legal process, as they struggle to contemplate this huge decision. Who decides? And in whose best interests will it be?"