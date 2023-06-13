Best Interests star Sharon Horgan's partner revealed

Sharon Horgan has a roster of hits on her hands after creating TV gold with Pulling, Catastrophe, Motherland and Bad Sisters. Most recently, she's fronting the new BBC drama Best Interests alongside Michael Sheen, which has already garnered glowing reviews. But, away from her busy work schedule, does the actress have someone special in her life? Here's what we know…

Who is Sharon Horgan dating?

Currently, Sharon Horgan appears to be single. While the TV star frequently posts about her latest projects on social media, she typically refrains from sharing details about her personal life.

© Getty In 2022, it was reported that Sharon was dating Charlatans frontman, Tim Burgess

In 2022, it was reported by several publications that the 52-year-old had secretly been dating Charlatans frontman, Tim Burgess. While the pair have kept quiet about the rumours, it is widely known that they're good friends. In 2017, Sharon even provided backing vocals on The Charlatans' 2017 album Different Days, and Tim once shared that they often meet up at music festivals as well as in New York.

Back in September, Tim, 56, was asked about the nature of his relationship with Sharon during an interview with the Irish Times. Keeping coy, the musician replied: "How much do I wanna talk about it? Well, not very much … for obvious reasons."

Who is Sharon Horgan's ex-husband Jeremy Rainbird?

Long before she was linked to Tim Burgess, Sharon was married to businessman Jeremy Rainbird from 2005 to 2019. The couple previously resided in London with their two daughters – Sadhbh and Amer.

The pair may have decided to divorce after 14 years of marriage, but Sharon and Jeremy are still the best of friends. In November 2019, Jeremy told the Sunday Times: "She is a great mum and a great business partner. And I love her dearly, but at some point in the next three to four months [the divorce] will be finalised."

© Getty The actress was married to Jeremy Rainbird from 2005 to 2019

Sharon has also spoken about their split, and she has an equally positive outlook. In an interview with Red Magazine, the mum-of-two explained: "I found it scary at first, but it's just about learning to do things in a slightly different way.

"Everything I was relying on another person for, I was then able - for the most part - to teach myself. I'm not saying I don't have help around me - it's a big old thing I'm running here - but learning how to do things I was scared of has made my life richer. I feel more in control and more independent. I certainly feel happier than I have been in the last few years."

Sharon Horgan's daughters

On occasion, Sharon has spoken about her hilarious relationship with daughters, Sadhbh and Amer. Asked about what they make of her career, the actress told Mail Online: "It's a bit embarrassing for my girls. There are sex scenes out there ready and waiting to be watched by their peers. That's mortifying. I have embarrassed them hugely."

© Getty Sharon pictured with her daughters Sadhbh and Amer Rainbird and parents John and Ursula Horgan

Revealing that her eldest daughter is happy to provide notes on her projects, however, Sharon added: 'My elder girl does media studies and has a really good eye. She'll tell you what's [expletive] and what's not and she's right a lot of the time.'

© Getty Sharon's daughter Sadhbh often helps her mum out with projects

While the TV star has enjoyed incredible success as an actress, Sharon wouldn't recommend it to her daughters. "I think it would be terrible to become an actor; that's a hard slog and it doesn't often work out," she explained.

"I'd much rather there was something else in their futures. But I think they're interested in the production side of it. There's something magical about watching a set be built then come to life."

