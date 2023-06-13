Best Interests viewers saying same thing about new Sharon Horgan drama

BBC One's heartbreaking new drama, Best Interests, premiered on Monday night and viewers are all saying the same thing about it.

The four-part series stars Sharon Horgan and Michael Sheen as parents Nicci and Andrew, whose daughter Marnie has a life-threatening condition. When doctors tell them it's in Marnie's best interests to let her die, the couple are drawn into a lengthy legal battle to overturn the decision.

WATCH: Michael Sheen and Sharon Horgan star in Best Interests

Viewers were moved by the hard-hitting drama, with some finding it a "hard watch". Taking to Twitter to praise the first episode, one person wrote: "Dilemmas don't come any heartbreakingly harder than this. A powerful hard watch beautifully executed by one and all right across the board," while another added: "God that was harrowing, powerful and powerfully acted. Wow."

© Mark Johnson Sharon Horgan and Michael Sheen play parents Nicci and Andrew

A third person tweeted: "Just finished part one of #BestInterests. Absolutely beautifully done show, heartbreaking and honest. Both the story and the acting are superb. Massive kudos to everyone on it. It's so rare to see something like this," while a fourth wrote: "Another compelling drama from @jackthorne. Exceptional performances all round. Brilliantly thought-provoking television."

© Mark Johnson Alison Oliver plays Katie

Other viewers praised the cast's captivating performances, with one person tweeting: "Too many amazing performances in this to single out anyone specific but what an incredible drama highlighting the heartbreak many families face when given such an impossible dilemma," while another praised leads Sharon and Michael: "Just watched that Best Interests on BBC 1 and it was brilliant. Sad but brilliant. Hard not to be though with that cast, Sheen and Horgan terrific as always."

A third person wrote: "Sharon Horgan and Michael Sheen, both fantastic to watch in #BestInterests. It's a hard and emotional watch."

© Samuel Dore Niamh Moriarty portrays Marnie in the drama

What is Best Interests about?

For those still yet to catch up with the drama, it's written by Jack Thorne, who penned His Dark Materials and Help, and tells the heartbreaking story of two parents who must make an unthinkable decision regarding their daughter's life.

The full synopsis reads: "This a story of a family driven apart by having to make choices no parent would ever want to make. Sharon Horgan and Michael Sheen play married couple Nicci and Andrew, they have two daughters: Katie played by Alison Oliver and Marnie played by Niamh Moriarty.

© Samuel Dore The series is written by Jack Thorne

"Marnie has a life-threatening condition. The doctors believe it is in her best interests to be allowed to die, but her loving family disagree. And so begins a fight that will take them through every stage of a legal process, as they struggle to contemplate this huge decision. Who decides? And in whose best interests will it be?"

Best Interests cast

Sharon Horgan and Michael Sheen lead the cast as Nicci and Andrew, while Alison Oliver plays their eldest daughter, Katie, and Niamh Moriarty portrays Marnie.

The series also stars Noma Dumezweni as Samantha, Chizzy Akudolu as Mercy, Mat Fraser as Greg, Des McAleer as Eddie and Gary Beadle as Frank.

© Mark Johnson Marnie has a life-threatening condition in the series

Rounding out the cast are Jack Morris as Tom, Pippa Haywood as Judge Spottiswood, Shane Zaza as Fred, Lisa McGrillis as Brenda and Lucian Msamati as Derek.

