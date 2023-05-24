The Repair Shop Will Kirk's baby girl with wife Polly: see 9 adorable photos

The Repair Show star Will Kirk is a doting father to his ten-month-old daughter who he shares with his doctor wife, Polly Snowdon.

The couple married in August 2021 and welcomed their baby girl in July 2002. The family of three recently enjoyed a holiday together in Corfu and shared sweet pictures from the break.

See photos of woodwork expert Will's baby girl below…

Will Kirk's baby's birth

© Instagram Will announced he become a father in July 2022

Proud dad Will posted this adorable photo of his new baby's foot along with a simple heart emoji as the caption to announce the birth in July 2022.

Will Kirk with his baby girl

© Instagram Will Kirk holding his baby girl

Will shared this sweet photo of his daughter - then a month old - with his Instagram followers in August 2022. He wrote: "Celebrating our 1 year wedding anniversary with a trip out with the little one. What a difference a year can make."

© Instagram Will has not made the name of his daughter known to the public

Will posted this message to his fans in August 2022: "My paternity leave has come to an end and it's going to be hard to go back to work. My wonderful wife has been absolutely amazing as well as the help from friends and family. The past few weeks have been challenging but the most exciting new chapter in our lives. I can't wait to bring the little one to the barn to meet her extended family."

Will Kirk out and about with his daughter

What a special snap! Will wrote: "Countryside walks with my little one taken a few weeks ago in better weather."

© Instagram Will chooses to keep his daughter's face out of the spotlight

Will's little girl was about six months old in this picture. The star posted: "Time off work well spent."

© Instagram Will and his mini-me often rock matching hats

"Woolly hat weather, but still the best end to my week," wrote Will in March this year. What a cute pair all wrapped up together on a stroll.

Will Kirk's first holiday with his baby girl

It was family holiday number one for Will, Polly and baby in this snap. "Thank you Corfu for a wonderful 1st family holiday," wrote the adoring dad.

© Instagram Will Kirk has just enjoyed his first family holiday abroad

Will enjoyed beach days with his little girl and posted this cute picture on Instagram.

© Instagram Will's wife Polly was pictured with their baby daughter

Here's mum Polly with the couple's daughter during their sunny break. What a stunning photo.

