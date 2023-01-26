Will Kirk reveals close friend joining The Repair Shop as new expert - find out more Angelina Bakalarou has officially joined The Repair Shop team

Will Kirk and The Repair Shop cast have welcomed a brand new member to the team – paper conservator, Angelina Bakalarou, and it looks like she's already settled into life on the hit BBC show. Showing support for his new co-star, on Wednesday Will – who has worked on The Repair Shop since 2017 – shared a number of behind-the-scenes photos from the Weald & Downland Living Museum, and it looks like the cast is having the best time.

Penning a sweet tribute to newcomer Angelina in the caption, Will wrote: "Here's @theteddybearladies and myself welcoming my friend and The Repair Shop's new paper conservator @angelina_bak in true @wealddownmuseum style. You can find her recent episode on BBC iPlayer."

Will Kirk welcomed Angelina to the team on Instagram

The first two photos showed the four of them sitting down together, posing with ceramics, while in the second, Will and Angelina stopped for a selfie outside the museum.

The Repair Shop cast have been enjoying some down time behind-the-scenes

Sparking a sweet reaction from his 177k followers, many were also quick to welcome Angelina. "Welcome to the best television series ever shown on any station!" wrote one.

"Another great talent added to an amazing team," commented another. Meanwhile, a third penned: It's the best thing on the TV. I love watching it. You are all amazingly talented and the work Angelina did on the miner's cap was breathtaking. I was watching it thinking how did she do that!"

Angelina is a skilled paper conservator

A skilled paper and paintings conservator, Angelina has also worked for the National Archives for almost a decade. Revealing that she would be joining The Repair Shop earlier this month, Angelina posted a photo from the BBC set, writing:

"Hey y'all! I just wanted to finally share my big news that I have joined the Repair Shop team of fantastic experts! Catch my first episode this Thursday 19th on BBC1 at 3:45! (please be nice!) #stillcantbelieveit #therepairshop #paperconservation #cons4life."

