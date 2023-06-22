Nicole Kidman receives joyous update soon after birthday celebrations

The actress celebrated her birthday with some love from Keith Urban and daughters Sunday and Margaret

Nicole Kidman may have just turned 56 on Tuesday, but she has a lot more to celebrate beyond a day of love and cake.

It was announced on Wednesday that Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers, a series which Nicole both stars in and executive produced, will finally be receiving a second season.

Rumors of a renewal began circulating last year, over a year after the show first debuted on the streaming platform on August 18, 2021 with the eight episodes from its first season.

WATCH: The trailer for Nine Perfect Strangers

While Hulu originally remained mum on the matter, it's been reported that a second season has finally been ordered, which will see Nicole at the helm once again.

While a cast has not been nailed down, Liv Ullmann, Murray Bartlett, Dolly de Leon, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Aras Aydin are all in talks to star in the upcoming installments.

© Getty Images Nicole's show, "Nine Perfect Strangers," has been finally renewed for a second season

The series centers around Masha Dmitrichenko, the founder of a wellness resort named Tranquillum House played by Nicole, who possesses an aura of calm and serenity while helping nine strangers staying at the house heal and decompress from the stresses of their own lives.

While the first season received mixed critical reception, it was a hit with viewers, with the limited series' premiere becoming the most-watched Hulu original at the time.

It also starred Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Samara Weaving, Manny Jacinto, Regina Hall, and Bobby Cannavale.

© Instagram Nicole shared her gratitude for her show's strong premiere at the time

The update came the day after Nicole's birthday, which she was able to celebrate while on a break from filming, presumably with family around her.

Her husband Keith Urban took to social media with a sweet tribute to her, penning: "To my gorgeous, sexy, adventurous, curious, nature loving, owl spotting, artist, wife: happy birthday baby!!!!!!" alongside a snap of his wife in a forest looking at an owl perched on the branch.

© Instagram Keith shared a sweet tribute to Nicole on her birthday

Fans gushed over the couple in the comments section, with one saying: "Happy birthday, Mrs. Urban… I love how IN LOVE you both are still."

Another added: "Love you guys and yes, nature is so soothing. Happy birthday Nicole," and a third wrote: "Another talented Australian. She made you a happy man! Two talented artists!"

© Instagram Naomi wished her friend a happy birthday

Several of the Oscar-winning star's famous friends also took to social media with birthday tributes to her, with Naomi Watts among the very first.

Alongside a sun-soaked snap of theirs, she wrote: "Happy birthday my darling friend! Here's to more years of deep friendship and fun adventures. Love you to the moon. So grateful for your love and support."

© Getty Images Charlize shared a throwback of the pair from the 2002 MTV Movie Awards

Charlize Theron threw it way back with her tribute to Nicole, sharing a photograph of theirs from the 2002 MTV Movie Awards, and cutely wrote: "Happy birthday Nic! Been obsessed with you since 2002."