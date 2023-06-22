BBC Breakfast star Charlie Stayt had a very different job before TV career

The journalist has been on our screens for almost 30 years

Charlie Stayt is a household name across the UK thanks to his impressive career in broadcasting.

The journalist regularly wakes up the nation alongside Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast, having joined the programme in 2006.

While Charlie has been on our screens for almost 30 years, did you know that he was a "late starter" in his journalism career and previously worked very different jobs?

Before he became a regular fixture on breakfast television, Charlie worked as a roofer, a roadie and a barman. While he eventually moved on and pursued a career in journalism, Charlie has said that the early days of his career "were not entirely wasted".

Charlie worked as a roofer, a roadie and a barman before his journalism career

Charlie Stayt's career in journalism

Charlie, 61, began his broadcasting career in local radio in his hometown of Gloucester. After relocating to London, he hosted Capital Radio's news programme, The Way It Is, and also reported for LBC and BBC Radio 5 Live.

Upon his transition to TV, Charlie started working for ITV in 1995 before landing a job as a reporter for Five News. During his ten-year stint at ITN, he anchored Five News's 9/11 coverage, as well as the Millennium celebrations.

Charlie joined BBC Breakfast in 2006

The father-of-two has fronted numerous current affairs programmes, and also hosted live reality TV shows Jailbreak, and Are You Telepathic.

The Gloucester native joined the BBC Breakfast team in 2006, initially working as a relief presenter before being promoted to the weekend host in 2008.

Naga joined the BBC Breakfast line-up in 2014, hosting alongside Charlie

Charlie now shares the iconic red sofa with Naga Munchetty from Thursday to Saturday each week. The presenting duo have worked together since 2014 and viewers have often praised their on-screen banter.

The popular hosts clearly enjoy a friendship away from the cameras as they have previously been spotted enjoying an after-work pint together at a pub in Manchester.

Naga and Charlie are friends away from the camera

The pair also have celebrity fans, with House of Games host Richard Osman previously tweeting: "Like all great TV couples, I think Charlie and Naga have a special form of telepathy.

"The sort of telepathy where you whisper answers to each other."

Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty host BBC Breakfast from Thursday to Saturday

Naga was quick to respond to his theory, tweeting "YES," alongside three laughing face emojis.

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan also joked about the hosts' friendship. "I would say Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt have got beef," he told Express.co.uk after the BBC stars appeared on a Daytime TV special of The Weakest Link.

Naga and Charlie appeared on The Weakest Link

"If anything, if you love and respect someone you do not want to lose to them. We definitely saw a lot of that in the episode."

Who is Charlie Stayt married to?

Charlie Stayt is married to Anne Breckell, who is reportedly a manager at a global corporation.

The couple tied the knot in 1995 and went on to welcome two children: Phoebe Senara, who was born in 1997, and Jake Hamilton, who arrived in 2000.

While the BBC Breakfast studios relocated to Salford, Manchester, Charlie and his family are thought to reside in west London.