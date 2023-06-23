The Traitors returns to BBC with new host - find out more

Are you missing The Traitors? We have some big news about the show - so you might want to dust off your traitor's cloak for this one...

Although we still have to wait for the UK version of the show, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, until late 2023, BBC has confirmed that the Australian version of the smash hit show will be available in July - and we couldn’t be more excited!

Much like the UK version and the US version, the action will once again take place at a historic luxury hotel in the Southern Highlands and will see a group of 'Faithfuls' attempt to root out the traitors in their midst - with four contestants being selected as the sneaky traitors attempting to scoop the $250,000 prize.

Rodger Corser for The Traitors Australia

So who is hosting? This time, Australian TV personality Rodger Corser is guiding the group through the challenges and the iconic roundtable where they decide on the fate of their fellow contestants.

If you have yet to watch the show, it is described as "a psychological reality game show centred around tactics, betrayal, suspicion and manipulation". Sounds juicy, right?

The show was a huge hit

Speaking about the show, Head of Content for BBC Three Nasfim Haque said: "The Traitors is an addictively fiendish format and I am so pleased that viewers can get their summer fix of treachery and suspicion as we head Down Under for the Australian version of the show on BBC Three and iPlayer."

So when can you watch it? The 12-episode boxset will land all at once at Sunday 9 July on BBC iPlayer, and will broadcast on BBC Three.

The UK version with Claudia will be back later this year

The show was a huge hit in the UK, and won Claudia Winkleman the Best Entertainment Performance BAFTA accolade in 2022. Speaking about deciding to do the show, Claudia told BBC: "The producers sent me the Dutch version of the show and they said, watch this it really worked and we’d like to make a version here in Scotland and you would need to leave home for three weeks. And I was like ‘I don’t think so’ and then I pressed play on episode one and I didn’t sleep or eat for two days. I watched the whole thing. I said to them I will get to Scotland myself, I will make sandwiches for the whole cast and crew please please please let me do this. I was absolutely hooked.

"When I took part my husband would call and say ‘Amazing news the youngest one did such and such in a spelling test’ and I was like never mind that, you wait until you see what is happening up here. My family totally lost me whilst I was away filming this."

Speaking about her presenting style, she added: "I felt bad because normally my role if I've ever done telly or radio is I'm like a cheerleader. You know? 'Well done. You're amazing. Craig gave you a two that's better than a one.' And on this I’m a bit crueller. I didn’t want to be too cruel, because I’m on their side. But the problem is I’m on all of their sides. I want the Traitors to win and I also want the Faithfuls to catch them. It’s confusing, it’s like having an affair or something."