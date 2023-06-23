Lorraine Kelly forced to defend herself after harsh criticism from viewer

Lorraine Kelly has defended herself and her ITV programme after receiving harsh criticism about the show from a viewer. The broadcaster, who has been the titular star of the show since 2010, took to Twitter to respond to a comment from an online user who claimed that Lorraine loved "everyone" on the show

The tweet in question read: "Nothing to do with this. But you love everybody, every book, every song of people you have on your show."

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly shares her thoughts on Prince Harry's comments

Lorraine, 63, was clearly keen to hit back at the comment. She re-tweeted the original post and wrote above it: "Well it would be a wee bit daft to have people on if you hated their work don't you think?"

Lorraine's followers were seemingly in agreement with her logic. One person wrote in response: "Great come back Lorraine," while a second joked: "Ahhhhhh! That’s why you haven’t had me on!!!"

MORE: How to shop Lorraine Kelly’s amazing pink lobster print dress

MORE: Lorraine Kelly reveals 'terrible' health woe at 63

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Lorraine has hosted her own ITV show since 2010

A third was also keen to jump to the presenter's defence, commenting: "Well I love your positivity @reallorraine You bring sunshine to the mornings... keep on doing what you do... you're wonderful xx." A fourth added: "It's very easy to be nasty, it's not as easy to be nice. Which is why I listen to nice people like you."

Others, however, saw an opportunity to suggest Lorraine change her tact for entertainment. "Oh I don't know, opening an interview with 'I've never liked you or your work' would be a bold gambit," someone wrote humorously, followed by a laughing-face emoji.

Another echoed this writing: "'So, today we have with us (insert name) with his dreadful new book, which will be the subject of an even dreadful tv series'."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Lorraine Kelly interviews plenty of big stars

The TV star is adored for her interviews on her programme where she has had the opportunity to meet and chat to a wide range of people from huge Hollywood stars to small screen familiar faces and popstars in between.

But she's also loved for her fabulous fashion choices and each day viewers are keen to get their hands on the stunning dresses Lorraine wears on screen.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Lorraine Kelly spoke back to a fan who criticised her show

Lorraine isn’t afraid to wear a bold colour, channelling the ongoing Barbiecore trend in several hot pink pieces over the last few days. She also looked stunning in a statement bright orange shirt dress last week.

Meanwhile, Lorraine is a true professional when it comes to broadcasting. The Glasgow-born TV star earned her credentials while working as a presenter on ITV for shows such as GMTV and This Morning, and, later, Daybreak. Her titular show, which runs immediately after Good Morning Britain and before This Morning each day, has been running since 2010.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Lorraine chatting to Suzie Fletcher on her ITV show

Away from Lorraine, the TV presenter has also worked in radio, a had a regular slot on Talk Radio in the late 1990s, and has undertaken other TV work appearing on popular shows such as Missing Children: Lorraine Kelly Investigates, Have I Got News For You and hosted a number of award shows.