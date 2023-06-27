Viewers concerned as Holly Willoughby struggles to speak on This Morning

This Morning viewers were left concerned after Holly Willoughby struggled to present the ITV breakfast show. Appearing alongside Craig Doyle on Tuesday, Holly was quickly asked, "What's going on there?" by her co-star, after he noticed her shaky voice. Click the video below to watch her reaction…

WATCH: Holly Willoughby struggles to speak on this morning

Quickly revealing that her hoarse-sounding voice was actually the result of an epic weekend at Glastonbury, Holly laughed as she blamed Sir Elton John for her sore throat.

"I blame Elton John for this," the 42-year-old joked, "because, did you see him on stage? It was just so amazing [...] the whole weekend was incredible but to finish on this moment – and I sang my socks off – and now I sound like this."

READ: Holly Willoughby shares rare photo of husband after partying at Glastonbury

MORE: This Morning's Craig Doyle addresses Holly Willoughby's absence amid Strictly rumours

Elton John's set at the music festival was particularly poignant for fans, as it's said to be his last ever performance in the UK. Naturally, this meant that the crowds at the Pyramid Stage were busier than ever, and we're just a little bit jealous that Holly was among them.

© Joseph Okpako The TV star blamed Elton John for her sore throat, telling viewers: "I sang my socks off"

"I never thought I'd play Glastonbury and here I am," Elton said at the beginning of his set. "It's a very special and emotional night for me as it may be my last ever show in England, so I better play well and entertain you as you've been standing there so long." Clearly, he impressed the This Morning star.

Prior to her stint on the breakfast show, Holly had already shared a snap from her weekend at Glastonbury on Instagram. Sparking a major reaction from fans, many were delighted to see Holly's husband of 16 years – Dan Baldwin – cuddled up alongside her in the photo. She captioned it: "Glasto 2023."

© Instagram Holly and her husband Dan Baldwin spent the weekend partying at Glastonbury

For their special date night, Holly looked festival-ready in a chic white broderie blouse which she wore with a black belt. As for her hair, she wore her platinum blonde locks down loose beneath a wide-brimmed fedora hat. Dan, meanwhile, opted for a dark hoodie and a pair of stylish sunglasses to shield his eyes from the mass of bright lights.

Fans and friends raced to heap praise on the loved-up couple, with one writing: "Ahhh such a cute pic," while a second chimed in: "Woo hoo I hope you had a blast Holly". A third remarked: "Beautiful moment captured!" and a fourth sweetly added: "Hope you had a fabulous time Holly," followed by a bright red heart emoji.

© Getty Holly and Dan met in 2004 and said "I do" in 2007

The Dancing on Ice host was absent from This Morning on Monday morning as relief hosts Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson stood in for regular presenter Holly. Reassuring viewers, Craig announced: "Holly's off today, she'll be back tomorrow."

We imagine the presenter needed some time to recuperate from her weekend partying at Worthy Farm with her husband.

Holly met Dan back in 2004 while working on the children's entertainment show, Ministry Of Mayhem. Three years later, the couple tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony held at St Michael's Church before hosting their wedding reception at Amberley Castle, a 900-year-old castle on the South Downs in West Sussex.

© Getty The duo share three children together

Today, Holly and Dan are proud parents to their three children – Harry, Belle and Chester – whom they are very particular about keeping out of the spotlight. Speaking on This Morning early in 2021, Holly explained: "I choose not to show my children's faces because I know that's the deal. If you show one photograph, then they're out there." She added: "They're for consumption for everybody, which is why I choose not to do it."