This Morning's Dermot O'Leary apologises to Holly Willoughby in light-hearted moment after blunder

Dermot O'Leary is clearly having the best time co-hosting This Morning alongside his longtime friend Holly Willoughby this week. But it seems the radio DJ may have gotten a little overexcited during Tuesday's show as he accidentally gave Holly pins and needles after high-fiving her a little too hard.

Introducing the show on Wednesday, the presenters high-fived each other, prompting Holly to say: "Not as hard as you did last time. He just high-fived me after our Lorraine link and I had pins and needles in my hand!"

WATCH: Dermot O'Leary apologises to Holly Willoughby in on-air moment

Defending himself, Dermot, who usually hosts the programme on Fridays with Alison Hammond, said: "I was excited! It was the final link, I was excited by it! I'm sorry it was a hard high five. It was a 90s high five, wasn't it? Not acceptable nowadays," prompting laughter from his co-host.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Dermot and Holly have co-hosted This Morning this week

"It's ok," Holly said, before the giggling pair high-fived again.

Dermot and Holly's on-screen chemistry is clear to see, with their on-screen partnership praised by viewers tuning into the show this week.

© REX Dermot usually hosts the Friday show with Alison Hammond

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Holly & Dermot are everything this show needs right now #ThisMorning," while another added: "#ThisMorning should keep Dermot with Holly."

MORE: All you need to know about This Morning star Craig Doyle's wife

SEE: Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby's heartwarming holiday snaps before This Morning feud

A third person tweeted: "I kinda feel This Morning is getting its mojo back a bit with Dermot and Holly."

The new hosting duo comes amid a tumultuous period for the show following Phillip Schofield's departure.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Phillip Schofield left ITV last month

Last month, the 61-year-old released a statement explaining he had lied about an affair with a younger, male colleague on the show.

Since leaving ITV, Phillip has given interviews about the affair and expressed sadness at referring to his TV career "in the past tense", as well as his devastation at "losing his best friend" by lying to Holly about it.

© Shutterstock Phillip and Holly hosted the show together for 14 years

Holly shared a statement at the time, saying she was "hurt" by Phillip's lies, before addressing viewers directly on This Morning following a two-week break from the programme.

"Firstly, are you okay?" she began, sitting beside Josie Gibson. "I hope so... I imagine you might have been feeling like I have, worried, shaken, troubled, let down and full of questions. You, me and everyone here put our trust in someone who was not telling the truth, who acted in a way that they themselves felt that they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved.

Holly gave a statement on This Morning addressing Phillip Schofield's exit

"That is a lot to process. It's equally hard to see the toll it's taken on their own mental health. I think what unites us all now is a desire to heal for the health and well being of everyone. I hope that as we start this new chapter and get back to a place of warmth and magic that the show holds for all of us, we can find strength in each other. From my heart, thank you for all of your kind messages."