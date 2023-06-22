This Morning star Holly Willoughby sparks reaction from co-stars as she makes complaint about dish

This Morning stars Holly Willoughby and Dermot O'Leary tucked into some delicious-looking chicken burgers made by singer Peter Andre on Thursday's show.

After serving up his healthy take on KFC, a recipe he called 'Kentucky fine chicken', Holly steered clear of the gherkins in her burger, revealing her dislike of the popular ingredient. Watch the moment in the video below.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby won't eat this popular burger ingredient

"I can't eat a gherkin, Peter," she said before taking a bite. "Sorry, not even for you," the 42-year-old added, prompting Peter to respond: "It's fine," before Dermot let out a loud laugh.

Meanwhile, Dermot got stuck into his burger, and it seems he's not the only one who enjoys a gherkin. Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote: "I love a gherkin #ThisMorning."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Dermot O'Leary and Holly Willoughby on 'This Morning'

However, another This Morning fan was quick to disagree, commenting: "You're on your own, luv!"

MORE: Phillip Schofield set for another major upheaval following departure from This Morning?

READ: Holly Willoughby makes controversial bedroom confession

The amusing moment comes amid a difficult period for the show following Phillip Schofield's departure.

© ITV Peter made a healthy chicken burger on This Morning

In June, the former host released a statement explaining he had lied about an affair with a younger, male colleague on the show.

Since leaving ITV, Phillip, 61, has given interviews about the affair and expressed his despair at referring to his TV career "in the past tense", as well as his sadness at "losing his best friend" Holly.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Phillip Schofield left ITV last month

At the time, Holly shared a statement saying she was "hurt" by Phillip's lies and went on to address the controversy in a direct address to viewers upon her return to This Morning following a two-week break.

"Firstly, are you okay?" she began, whilst hosting alongside Josie Gibson. "I hope so... I imagine you might have been feeling like I have, worried, shaken, troubled, let down and full of questions. You, me and everyone here put our trust in someone who was not telling the truth, who acted in a way that they themselves felt that they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Phillip and Holly hosted the show together for 14 years

"That is a lot to process. It's equally hard to see the toll it's taken on their own mental health. I think what unites us all now is a desire to heal for the health and well being of everyone. I hope that as we start this new chapter and get back to a place of warmth and magic that the show holds for all of us, we can find strength in each other. From my heart, thank you for all of your kind messages."

Dermot, who usually hosts the Friday show alongside Alison Hammond, has been presenting the programme alongside Holly since last week, and it's safe to say their partnership has gone down a storm with viewers.

© REX Dermot and Alison host the Friday show

Many fans have called for ITV to make Dermot a permanent regular host on the show and praised his on-screen chemistry with longtime friend Holly.

Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote: "#ThisMorning I think Dermot O'Leary is the best for this morning with Holly," while another added: "I kinda feel This Morning is getting its mojo back a bit with Dermot and Holly."