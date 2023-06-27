Holly Willoughby shares rare photo of husband after partying at Glastonbury

Holly Willoughby sparked a sweet fan reaction on Tuesday when she shared an ultra-rare photo of her husband Dan Baldwin.

Taking to Instagram, the 42-year-old TV star shared a snapshot of herself cosying up to her beau whilst soaking up the final few moments at Glastonbury. The couple, who tied the knot in 2007, looked totally smitten as they joined the crowds.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby discusses difficult family decision

For their special date night, Holly looked festival-ready in a chic white broderie blouse which she wore with a black belt. As for her hair, she wore her platinum blonde locks down loose beneath a wide-brimmed fedora hat.

Dan, meanwhile, opted for a dark hoodie and a pair of stylish sunglasses to shield his eyes from the mass of bright lights.

© Instagram The couple looked smitten

Captioning the photo, Holly simply penned: "Glastonbury 2023" followed by a light blue heart emoji.

Fans and friends raced to heap praise on the loved-up couple, with one writing: "Ahhh such a cute pic," while a second chimed in: "Woo hoo I hope you had a blast Holly".

A third remarked: "Beautiful moment captured!" and a fourth sweetly added: "Hope you had a fabulous time Holly," followed by a bright red heart emoji.

The Dancing on Ice host was absent from This Morning on Monday morning as relief hosts Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson stood in for regular presenter Holly.

© Shutterstock Dermot O'Leary and Holly Willoughby on 'This Morning'

The mother-of-three, who has fronted the show since 2009, was nowhere to be seen when the cameras panned to the studio, and Craig was quick to address her absence.

"Holly's off today, she'll be back tomorrow," he reassured viewers. Whilst Craig and Josie didn't disclose the reason behind Holly's absence, we imagine the presenter was simply taking a day off for some rest and recuperation after a weekend partying at Worthy Farm with her husband.

Holly met Dan back in 2004 while working on the children's entertainment show, Ministry Of Mayhem.

© Getty The duo share three children together

Taking to Instagram in January, the blonde beauty gushed: "We met when I was doing Saturday morning kids telly, and he was the producer and I was the presenter.

"I remember I'd already been there for about eight months I think, and then he came in as our new producer, and we started this real intense friendship."

© Getty Holly and Dan said "I do" in 2007

On the subject of family life, Holly continued: "We've got three beautiful children, and we're very happy and I'm very blessed every day for having him in my life… But really underpinning all of that, is that real friendship and laughter, and just having good times together, I think, is the real secret to keeping things as they are, which is lovely."

Holly is incredibly private about her life away from the spotlight. She rarely shares pictures of her little ones, and if she does, she always makes sure to hide their identities.

© Instagram Holly rarely posts photos of her children

Speaking on This Morning early in 2021, Holly explained: "I choose not to show my children's faces because I know that's the deal. If you show one photograph, then they're out there." She added: "They're for consumption for everybody, which is why I choose not to do it."